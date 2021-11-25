Under the Lights: Checking on Pitt's commitments
The high school football season is winding down for many states across the country. Pitt currently has 12 commitments in the class of 2022 and one in the class of 2023. Let's take a closer look at ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news