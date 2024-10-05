Pitt beats North Carolina 34-24

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — The Pitt Panthers are off to their first 4-0 start since the 2000 season. Standing in their way of going 5-0 for the first time since 1991, is the North Carolina Tar Heels. Pitt is 0-7 all-time in Chapel Hill and will be looking for its first-ever win in Kenan Memorial Stadium.

Follow along for live updates.

FIRST QUARTER

Pitt 3, North Carolina 0 11:36

UP — Ben Sauls 24-yard field goal

North Carolina won the toss, and deferred to the second half. Pitt got the ball first, and quickly got to work. The Panthers started slow, and needed a fourth down conversion to keep the drive going. Eventually, Eli Holstein hit Konata Mumpfield for a nice 43-yard gain down the sideline. Pitt, however, sputtered in the red zone and had to settle for a field goal from Ben Sauls. The Panthers' senior kicker improved to 8-of-8 on the season on his field goal attempts.

North Carolina 7, Pitt 3 6:44

NC — Kaleb Cost 84 interception return

Pitt's offense has been moving the ball in chunks so far today, but redshirt freshman Eli Holstein made a costly mistake on a third down attempt deep in Carolina territory. North Carolina cornerback Kaleb Cost jumped a route and returned it 84 yards for a score. The Panthers are out-gaining North Carolina 97-12 to this point, so avoiding mistakes will be the key today, because Pitt appears to have the ability to move the ball against this team.

SECOND QUARTER

Pitt 10, North Carolina 7 10:20

UP — Censere Lee 7-yard pass from Eli Holstein

North Carolina ran a long, time-consuming drive at the end of the first quarter into the second. That possession featured three fourth down attempts, with the final one falling incomplete. In the end, the Tar Heels had a 19-play drive that netted zero points. It felt like that deliberate approach was by design, because North Carolina is a bit afraid of Pitt's offense, and for good reason.

Pitt scored a touchdown on five plays, with a Desmond Reid 72-yard catch and run doing most of the damage. Eli Holstein then found CJ Lee for a seven-yard touchdown to cap off the drive to give Pitt the lead yet again.

Pitt 10, North Carolina 10 6:57

NC — Noah Burnette 34-yard field goal

Following Pitt's quick strike on offense, North Carolina found a little success on offense against the Panthers' defense. North Carolina marched 58 yards on ten plays, but the Panthers stiffened up on defense in the red zone. Kyle Louis came up with a TFL, Sean FitzSimmons applied pressure, and the Tar Heels' third down attempt was off the mark. Carolina settled for a field goal, the first points Pitt has allowed on defense today.

Pitt 17, North Carolina 10 5:41

UP — Poppi Williams 30-yard pass from Holstein

Pitt's offense is moving at hyperspeed today. The Panthers only needed five plays to go 75 yards to score another touchdown. The drive was aided by a penalty against North Carolina for hitting Eli Holstein while he was sliding. Pitt capitalized with a 23-yard pass to Desmond Reid, who has gone over 100 yards receiving today already. On the next, Holstein found Poppi Williams for a wide-open 30-yard touchdown.

Pitt 17, North Carolina 17 :42

NC — Omarion Hampton 3-yard run

The North Carolina offense scored a touchdown for the first time all game to tie things up just before halftime. Although, it looked like it was heading in the opposite direction for a moment. Brandon George came flying in on a blitz and forced a fumble and Nahki Johnson ran it back for a touchdown, seemingly giving Pitt a two-touchdown lead. But upon further review, it was ruled an incomplete pass. UNC benefitted from that to eventually score with Omarion Hampton barreling into the end zone from three yards out.

UNC left Pitt some time on the clock, but a pair of penalties sort of doomed the drive and the teams will go into the break knotted up at 17.

THIRD QUARTER

Pitt 24, North Carolina 17 8:58

UP — Desmond Reid 2-yard pass from Holstein

North Carolina opened the second half with the ball and drove into Pitt territory, but the drive sputtered, and it resulted with the Tar Heels turning the ball over on downs. Pitt then went to work yet again on offense, finding the end zone in nine plays. The drive was sparked by a 46-yard catch from Konata Mumpfield. It was capped off by a Desmond Reid 2-yard touchdown reception. Both players have over 100 yards receiving today, which is the second time they have done that this season after accomplishing that feat against Cincinnati in week two.

Pitt 24, North Carolina 24 2:07

NC — John Copenhaver 11-yard pass from Jacolby Criswell

North Carolina is not really playing a great offensive game, but they have done enough to hang around in this one. Carolina quarterback Jacolby Criswell is only completing 50% of his passes today, but he found the end zone on a third and goal situation to tie the game hitting with John Copenhaver in the end zone in the slot, a common soft spot in Pitt's defense.

FOURTH QUARTER

Pitt 31, North Carolina 24 12:44

UP — Holstein 3-yard run

Pitt answered North Carolina's game-tying touchdown, calmly, with an 11-play 75-yard drive. Most of the damage was done behind some nice running from quarterback Eli Holstein. The freshman broke off runs of 24 and 20 yards, before powering in for a three-yard touchdown to give the Panthers the lead. Holstein now has 67 rushing yards on nine carries to lead the Panthers. A stop on the next possession by the Pitt defense could spell quite a bit of trouble for the Tar Heels.

Pitt 34, North Carolina 24 2:01

UP — Sauls 37-yard field goal

For most of Pitt's scoring drives, the Panthers used their signature high-tempo offense and found the end zone quickly. On Pitt's final drive, Kade Bell dialed it back and chewed some clock. Pitt took seven minutes off the clock, added a 37-yard field goal from the automatic Ben Sauls to build a two-score lead with two minutes remaining.

Final

Pitt 34, North Carolina 24

Pitt closed out the game with a sack from Kyle Louis, the team's first of the game. The Panthers moved to 5-0 for the first time since 1991 and will welcome Cal to Acrisure Stadium next Saturday.