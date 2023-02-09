Ty Yuhas announced his commitment to Pitt on Thursday afternoon. Yuhas is a 6'3" and 260-pound defensive linemen out of Pittsburgh Central Catholic. Pitt extended an offer to Yuhas on Saturday, and less than one week later he became the fourth member of the Panthers' 2024 recruiting class.

Pitt hosted Yuhas for a visit back in January and the Central Catholic star was already very familiar with the program. He had been in contact with Pitt for a few months and the offer only enhanced his interest in the program.

“I think they’re the top program in the ACC easily and a top-10 college team in the country,” Yuhas told Panther-Lair.com earlier this week. “I grew up going to Pitt games, my mom went to Pitt and my brother works there.They’re at the top for me right now. Even before they offered, they were kind of up there.”

Yuhas was being recruited by Pitt assistant coach Cory Sanders, but on his visit he got to spend some more time with defensive line coach Charlie Partridge. Yuhas was drawn to his style and Pitt's success with defensive linemen.

“He likes how I play the game and he likes me being a local kid," Yuhas said of Partridge. "He thinks can be a great fit, just fitting in with the program itself and with the defensive line. I think he’s a great guy. I think he’s a really good guy. Working with him, even for a little bit of a camp, just three hours, he taught me so many new things that I used in the game and they worked."

Yuhas stars for Central Catholic and helped his team to a 7-5 record in 2022. Central Catholic has long been a pipeline to the Pitt program. Yuhas will join a long line of former Vikings to move across Oakland to play for the Panthers following in the footsteps like Pitt great Dan Marino, Buffalo Bills star Damar Hamlin, and current Panther David Green.

Yuhas becomes the fourth member of Pitt's 2024 recruiting class. He joins fellow Pennsylvania natives Jahsear Whittington and Juelz Goff, as well as four-star Florida wide receiver Ric'Darious Farmer.