Ty-Laur Johnson: 'This was an offer I've been waiting for'
One of the newest 2023 prospects to pick up an offer from Pitt is guard Ty-Laur Johnson of St. Benedict’s Prep in New York.“This was an offer I have been waiting for,” Johnson told Panther-Lair.com...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news