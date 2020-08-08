Panther-lair - Twyman opting out of 2020 season

Redshirt junior defensive tackle Jaylen Twyman has decided to opt out of playing in the upcoming 2020 football season he announced via Twitter. Twyman, a Washington D.C. native, is regarded as one of the top defensive tackle prospects in the country and has a chance to be a high draft pick in April's 2021 NFL Draft.

"This past year has been crazy for so many people," Twyman said in a tweet Saturday afternoon. "It makes you realize you have responsibilities beyond yourself. That's why I have decided to opt out of the 2020 season and declare for the 2021 NFL Draft and to return home to be with my family.

"This isn't about COVID-19. This is about my family's needs, now and in the future."

Twyman burst onto the college football scene last season with an impressive sophomore season. He finished with 41 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, and 10.5 sacks. For that performance he was named first team All-ACC in 2019. Twyman was one of the driving forces in Pitt's defense that finished tied for second nationally in sacks.

Tyman flirted with the idea of entering the NFL Draft last season, but ultimatley declared he was returning following Pitt's 34-30 victory over Eastern Michigan in the Quick Lane Bowl back on December 26th. Since then, he has garnered all kinds of preseason accolades. Twyman was named to the watch lists for the Outland Trophy, Nagurski Trophy, and the Chuck Bednarik Award.

"Jaylen Twyman is an incredibly special young man well beyond the game of football," Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi said in a statement. "I could see this from our very first meeting, when we were recruiting him out of H.D. Woodson.

"Nothing is more important than family, and Jaylen has our full love and support in this decision. I will continue to help him in any way I can as he pursues his dreams in football and life. That includes playing in the NFL as well as finishing his University of Pittsburgh degree.

"Jaylen is a true Panther and Pitt will always be home for him."

"Football has brought me to Pitt and I love it so much," Twyman said. "I love putting on that blue and gold helmet and grinding with my brothers."

Twyman follows a recent trend of college football stars sitting out this season to preserve their draft stock amid the uncertainity of playing during the COVID-19 pandemic. Penn State's Micah Parsons, Virginia Tech's Caleb Farley, and Purdue Rondale Moore are other notable players to have made the decision to opt-out of this upcoming season. In a recent 2021 Mock Draft by Draft Wire on the USA Today Network, Twyman was projected to go to the Minnesota Vikings in the first round at the No. 24 spot.

Twyman's departure certainly puts some pressure on Pitt's other interior defensive lineman. Keyshon Camp is returning after missing most of the 2019 season with an injury. He has 11 career starts under his belt. Also returning are a trio of redshirt sophomores: Devin Danielson (16 games played), Tyler Bentley (13 games), and David Green (12). Redshirt freshman Calijah Kancey should also figure in for some major playing time this season as well.

Pitt's defense still figures to be one of the tops in the country even without the All-American candidate Twyman. The Panthers return All-ACC performers like Patrick Jones and Paris Ford. Damar Hamlin is back after being granted a fifth year of eligibility. The return of Camp and Rashad Weaver also bolsters an already deep defensive line.