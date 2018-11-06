Tonight when Pitt tips off the 2018-19 men's basketball season against Youngstown State at the Petersen Events Center, a pair of rebirths will be occurring at the same time.

The Pitt basketball program will begin its quest to return to the elite of college basketball. Throughout much of this century, Pitt was consistently ranked and competing for conference championships regularly. After a few seasons of turmoil and a pair of coaching changes, the program will turn to Jeff Capel to bring it out of the darkness.

The man charged with the rebuilding task of Pitt will also be rebuilding himself. Capel was at one time among the hottest coaches in college basketball as he built up VCU into a powerhouse and guided Oklahoma to the Elite 8 back in 2009. He had a fall from grace and has spent the past seven years as an assistant at Duke leading up to this point.

On Tuesday the two stories will intersect and start a new chapter for each.

“I’m a guy that believes every experience is a learning experience,” Capel told reporters Monday. “I’m grateful for everything that’s happened in my coaching career because I think it’s all prepared me for this moment and I’m grateful for the opportunity here. I’m grateful for the opportunity to lead my own program again.”

Although Capel has been the head coach a few times over the past few seasons when Mike Krzyzewski was out with back issues, he said it’s still not the same as being the guy in charge full-time.

“It took a while because it had been seven years since I was in that spot,” Capel said about adjusting to being a head coach again. “It’s a very daunting task - it’s a lot. The coaching part is probably the least amount of what you do. It’s stuff within the program especially when you’re trying to get one going again and build excitement.”

Capel is still trying to get back in the swing of things himself, but his players do not seem to think he is the least bit rusty.

“Coach Capel has been around the block, he knows a lot of things,” said Pitt sophomore guard Khameron Davis. “It’s a new beginning for him. He’s always on tip-top shape, I don’t know how to explain it. I just know he’s ready.”

Added Pitt senior guard Sidy N’dir, “I know that Coach Jeff really day-in and day-out really thinks about ways to win and gives his best every day to help us win. You can tell he’s really into it. “

Part of Capel’s turnaround at Pitt will be about the culture. Coming from the Krzyzewski coaching tree, he will try to bring out the principles that have made Duke successful throughout the years. On dead balls or foul shots, Duke players typically huddle up and talk among themselves, and you can expect to see that from Pitt as well.

“That’s new to us, we’re still learning to do that after every play,” Davis said of the huddles encouraged by Capel and his staff. “That will help us - the little things.”

The point of those huddles is to have his players talking, which should help on defense. “Talk is a thing that unites a team,” Capel said.

Added Davis, “We talk more, we still need to get better don’t get me wrong, but we talk more already.”

While doing the little things is going to be helpful for this program, it’s also going to take talent for Pitt to get out of the hole it is in currently. After taking over a team that went 8-24 last season, Capel was able to land some key recruits like Trey McGowens, Xavier Johnson, and Au’Diese Toney to help bolster the roster this season.

“I think our three freshmen are good players and Sidy is a graduate transfer who's won and been a part of winning,” Capel said. “They bring a different energy and a different mindset and a different skillset so to speak to our team. “

After an offseason with a lot of positive energy around the team, at the end of the day Capel knows it is still about winning first and foremost.

“We have to beat people, and we have to do that - it’s not going to happen because we’ve had some cool videos on social media and or have cool stuff happen,” Capel said. “At the end of the day you still have to lace them up and beat somebody and tomorrow starts the real thing with that.”

