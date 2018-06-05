The University of Pittsburgh baseball program had two players selected on the second day of the 2018 MLB first year player draft Tuesday.

R.J. Freure, a 6’1” right-handed relief pitcher, was chosen by the defending World Series champion Houston Astros with the 192nd overall pick in the sixth round. Not long after that, right-handed starter Matt Pidich was taken by the Cincinnati Reds in the 8th round with the 229th overall pick.

Freure, a draft-eligible sophomore, appeared in 27 games this season. He worked 58.2 innings and recorded a ridiculous 95 strikeouts. The book on Freure is that he does have control issues, and his 35 walks this season speak to that.

A native of Ontario, Canada, Freure helped make a name for himself while pitching for Team Canada in the World Championships in the offseason.

Pidich had a breakout year as the senior ace for the Panthers. He started 15 games for Pitt this season and posted a 6-2 record with a 3.05 ERA. He finished tenth in the ACC in strikeouts and was ninth in innings pitched (91.1), proving to be one of the more reliable pitchers in the league in 2018.

Both pitchers played pivotal roles in Pitt’s first-ever appearance in the ACC Tournament. The Panthers reached the conference tournament for the first time in five seasons since joining the league and had a bit of a Cinderella run to the semifinal.

Pidich opened the tournament with a dominant outing by going seven strong innings and striking out eight batters in a 2-1 victory over Georgia Tech, and Freure closed out the game with two scoreless innings. The Panthers then went on to upset top-seeded North Carolina, with Freure once again providing a solid effort and giving the Panthers 1.2 innings of work to help keep the potent Tar Heels offense off the scoreboard.

Pitt had a trio of players drafted last season: RHP Josh Falk in the 18th round, RHP Isaac Mattson in the 19th round and LHP Josh Mitchell in the 22nd. Since taking over in 1997, Joe Jordano has now coached 39 players to be drafted, although Pidich and Freure are just the the 11th and 12th players during that stretch to be selected among the top ten rounds of the draft.

As of now, no players currently committed to Pitt have been drafted. That is a positive sign, as perfectgame.org calls Pitt’s current class the 48th best in the country - higher than usual for the Panthers’ program.

The draft will resume Wednesday with rounds 11-40 on the schedule.