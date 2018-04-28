The fourth round of the 2018 NFL Draft was all about defensive backs for Pitt, as two members of the Panthers’ secondary were selected Saturday.

The first off the board was safety Jordan Whitehead, who went to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with the 17th pick in the round (No. 117 overall). Eight picks later, the Philadelphia Eagles selected cornerback Avonte Maddox at No. 125 overall.

Whitehead and Maddox going in the fourth round marks the highest a Pitt defensive back has been drafted since Darrelle Revis went in the first round of the 2007 Draft. In fact, since Revis, only one Pitt defensive back has been drafted: cornerback Kennard Cox, who was a seventh-round pick of the Buffalo Bills in 2008.

Whitehead was a three-year starter for Pitt, entering the starting lineup in the second game of his freshman year and making 30 starts over the course of his career. He was a physical run-stopper as the boundary safety in Pitt’s defensive scheme and led the Panthers in tackling as a freshman in 2015 and again as a junior in 2017; in 2016, he missed the final three games due to injury but was still tops on the defense in tackles per game.

Whitehead also made an impact on offense, scoring three touchdowns while averaging 8.4 yards per carry on 43 attempts. The former four-star prospect out of Central Valley was an All-ACC selection in each of his three seasons, including ACC Rookie of the Year honors in 2015.

One mark against Whitehead was that he missed seven games in his career, and only three of them were due to injury; Whitehead was also suspended for one game in 2016 and the first three games of the 2017 season.

“The Bucs got themselves a really great all-around football player,” Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi said Saturday. “Jordan showed the ability to contribute in so many different ways at Pitt. He was a safety who could effectively defend both the run and pass, and he was also a dynamic offensive threat for us. We’re looking forward to him doing great things in Tampa.”

Maddox’s career at Pitt was marked by improvement. After showing promise as a freshman in 2014, Maddox - like the rest of the Panthers’ secondary - struggled in the first two years of playing Pat Narduzzi’s defensive scheme. But his development came to a head this past season when he grew into the team’s best cornerback. The fades and deep passes that had haunted him in his first three seasons were no longer a threat, and Maddox led Pitt with 11 pass breakups and two interceptions. He also forced three fumbles and recorded four sacks, including two in the fourth quarter of Pitt’s upset win over Miami.

With the Eagles, Maddox likely projects as a nickel-back; with his speed and quickness, that role should fit him well.

"The Eagles are going to love Avonte Maddox," Narduzzi said. "He is as tough a competitor as I've been around, every single day and every single play. Avonte was such an important leader for our program the past three years. I know he will bring that same toughness and leadership to Philly."

With Whitehead and Maddox off the board, Pitt’s draft total for 2018 climbed to three. Offensive tackle Brian O’Neill went to the Minnesota Vikings in the second round on Friday.