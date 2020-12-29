Panther-lair - Two more All-America honors for Jones and Weaver

The accolades keep coming for Pitt's defensive end tandem.

After making the Associated Press All-America team on Monday, Patrick Jones and Rashad Weaver were both announced as Sporting News All-Americans Tuesday afternoon.

Jones took the top honors from the Sporting News, earning a first-team selection, while Weaver was on the second team. That was a flip of the Associated Press All-America teams, where Weaver was first-team and Jones was second-team.

Regardless of the distinctions, Weaver and Jones are the first Pitt players to earn first-team All-America honors since 2016 when Dorian Johnson and Quadree Henderson were so recognized.

Henderson represents another bar Jones and Weaver can reach: he was a consensus first-team All-American.

To earn consensus All-American status, a player must be honored by at least three of the five major national selectors: the Associated Press, Sporting News, Football Writers Association of America, American Football Coaches Association and the Walter Camp Foundation. Henderson made the first teams for the Football Writers Association of America, Sporting News and the Walter Camp Foundation, and he was selected to the Associated Press and American Football Coaches Association second teams.

After they each claimed one first-team designation in the initial round of All-America announcements, Jones and Weaver have a legitimate chance of earning consensus first-team All-America honors.

51 players in Pitt history have earned consensus or unanimous first-team All-America honors. Only four of those have been in the 21st century: Antonio Bryant (consensus in 2000), Larry Fitzgerald (unanimous in 2003), Aaron Donald (unanimous in 2013) and Henderson (consensus in 2016).

Jones and Weaver are also the first pair of Pitt teammates playing the same position to earn first-team All-America honors since 1982, when offensive tackles Jimbo Covert and Bill Fralic were so recognized.

The last time two Pitt defensive players earned first-team All-America status in the same season was 1977, when defensive tackle Randy Holloway and safety Bob Jury were both consensus selections.

Jones and Weaver put themselves in that conversation with standout performances this season. Jones led the ACC and ranked fourth nationally with nine sacks, and his 13 tackles for loss were sixth-most in the conference and No. 14 in the nation.

On the other end of the defensive line, Weaver recorded 7.5 sacks and 14.5 tackles for loss, placing him among the best in the ACC and the nation in sacks per game and tackles for loss per game.

Both Jones and Weaver have accepted invitations to participate in the Reese's Senior Bowl, which will be played on Jan. 30 in Mobile (Ala.).