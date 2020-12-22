Panther-lair - Two leading scorers out for Pitt

Pitt won’t have its two leading scorers tonight and beyond after Justin Champagnie and Au’Diese Toney both suffered leg injuries in practice over the weekend.

The Panthers (5-1, 1-0) announced the injuries in a press release an hour before their 7 pm tipoff against Louisville on Tuesday night. Per the release, both players will miss the game against the Cardinals; after that, Toney will be day-to-day with a right ankle injury, but Champagnie will be out “6-8 weeks” with a knee injury.

The losses of Champagnie and Toney are a blow to the Panthers, who bounced back from a season-opening loss to St. Francis with a five-game winning streak that culminated last Wednesday with a 70-55 win at Miami in their first ACC game of the season.

With six games played on the 2020-21 schedule, Champagnie is one of two players in the ACC averaging a double-double with 17.8 points and 12.3 rebounds per game. He has scored in double figures in every game this season and he has recorded three double-doubles, including back-to-back 20/20 games (20 points and 20 rebounds at Northwestern; 24 points and 21 rebounds vs. Gardner-Webb).

Toney is right behind Champagnie in scoring at 16.2 points per game and he is shooting 52.2% this season. Both Toney and Champagnie rank among the top 10 scorers in the conference this season.

With those two out, Pitt’s leading scorer entering tonight’s game is junior guard Xavier Johnson, who is averaging 15.2 points per game to go with 4.7 rebounds and 6.0 assists per game.