 Two-deep: Who Pitt's listing for the VT game
{{ timeAgo('2021-10-11 13:00:05 -0500') }} football

Two-deep: Who Pitt's listing for the VT game

Chris Peak
Pitt released its depth chart for the Virginia Tech game on Monday. Here's a look at how the coaches listed the offense, defense and special teams.

Offense vs. Virginia Tech
Position Player Player Player

QB

Kenny Pickett

Nick Patti

Davis Beville

RB

Israel Abanikanda OR

Vincent Davis OR

A.J. Davis

WR

Taysir Mack

Jared Wayne

WR

Jordan Addison

Jaylon Barden

WR

Shocky Jacques-Louis

Tre Tipton

TE

Lucas Krull

Gavin Bartholomew

LT

Carter Warren

Matt Goncalves

LG

Marcus Minor

Blake Zubovic

C

Owen Drexel

Terrence Moore

RG

Jake Kradel

Keldrick Wilson

RT

Gabe Houy

Branson Taylor
Defense vs. Virginia Tech
Position Player Player Player

DE

Habakkuk Baldonado

John Morgan

DT

Calijah Kancey

Devin Danielson OR

Deandre Jules

DT

Keyshon Camp

David Green OR

Tyler Bentley

DE

Deslin Alexandre

Dayon Hayes

Star LB

Cam Bright

John Petrishen

MLB

Wendell Davis OR

SirVocea Dennis

Money LB

Phil Campbell

SirVocea Dennis OR

Chase Pine

SS

Brandon Hill

Judson Tallandier

FS

Erick Hallett OR

Rashad Battle

CB

Marquis Williams

A.J. Woods

CB

Damarri Mathis

M.J. Devonshire
Special teams vs. Virginia Tech
Position Player Player Player

Placekicker

Sam Scarton OR

Ben Sauls

Punter

Kirk Christodoulou

Caleb Junko

Holder

Kirk Christodoulou

Cam Guess OR

Caleb Junko

Long snapper

Cal Adomitis

Byron Floyd

KR

Melquise Stovall

Israel Abanikanda OR

Jaylon Barden

PR

Melquise Stovall

M.J. Devonshire OR

Jaylon Barden

Kickoffs

Ben Sauls OR

Sam Scarton
