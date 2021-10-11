Two-deep: Who Pitt's listing for the VT game
Pitt released its depth chart for the Virginia Tech game on Monday. Here's a look at how the coaches listed the offense, defense and special teams.
|Position
|Player
|Player
|Player
|
QB
|
Kenny Pickett
|
Nick Patti
|
Davis Beville
|
RB
|
Israel Abanikanda OR
|
Vincent Davis OR
|
A.J. Davis
|
WR
|
Taysir Mack
|
Jared Wayne
|
WR
|
Jordan Addison
|
Jaylon Barden
|
WR
|
Shocky Jacques-Louis
|
Tre Tipton
|
TE
|
Lucas Krull
|
Gavin Bartholomew
|
LT
|
Carter Warren
|
Matt Goncalves
|
LG
|
Marcus Minor
|
Blake Zubovic
|
C
|
Owen Drexel
|
Terrence Moore
|
RG
|
Jake Kradel
|
Keldrick Wilson
|
RT
|
Gabe Houy
|
Branson Taylor
|Position
|Player
|Player
|Player
|
DE
|
Habakkuk Baldonado
|
John Morgan
|
DT
|
Calijah Kancey
|
Devin Danielson OR
|
Deandre Jules
|
DT
|
Keyshon Camp
|
David Green OR
|
Tyler Bentley
|
DE
|
Deslin Alexandre
|
Dayon Hayes
|
Star LB
|
Cam Bright
|
John Petrishen
|
MLB
|
Wendell Davis OR
|
SirVocea Dennis
|
Money LB
|
Phil Campbell
|
SirVocea Dennis OR
|
Chase Pine
|
SS
|
Brandon Hill
|
Judson Tallandier
|
FS
|
Erick Hallett OR
|
Rashad Battle
|
CB
|
Marquis Williams
|
A.J. Woods
|
CB
|
Damarri Mathis
|
M.J. Devonshire
|Position
|Player
|Player
|Player
|
Placekicker
|
Sam Scarton OR
|
Ben Sauls
|
Punter
|
Kirk Christodoulou
|
Caleb Junko
|
Holder
|
Kirk Christodoulou
|
Cam Guess OR
|
Caleb Junko
|
Long snapper
|
Cal Adomitis
|
Byron Floyd
|
KR
|
Melquise Stovall
|
Israel Abanikanda OR
|
Jaylon Barden
|
PR
|
Melquise Stovall
|
M.J. Devonshire OR
|
Jaylon Barden
|
Kickoffs
|
Ben Sauls OR
|
Sam Scarton