football

Two-deep: The latest Pitt depth chart

Chris Peak • Panther-lair
Publisher
@pantherlair

Pitt released its latest two-deep on Monday. Here’s a look at what stood out.

Offense
Pos. Player Player Player

QB

Kedon Slovis

Nick Patti

Nate Yarnell

RB

Israel Abanikanda

Rodney Hammond OR

Vincent Davis OR C'Bo Flemister

WR

Konata Mumpfield

Jaylon Barden

WR

Jared Wayne

Gavin Thomson

WR

Bub Means

Myles Alston

TE

Gavin Bartholomew

Karter Johnson OR

Kyi Wright

LT

Matt Goncalves

Branson Taylor

LG

Marcus Minor

Ryan Jacoby

C

Jake Kradel OR

Owen Drexel

Terrence Moore

RG

Blake Zubovic

Jason Collier

RT

Gabe Houy

Ryan Baer

- There were no changes on offense, but there are some things to note. The most notable is at offensive tackle, where Matt Goncalves and Gabe Houy are the listed starters at left tackle and right tackle, respectively.

That was the listing last week, too, but in something of a surprise move, Houy did not travel to Virginia for Saturday’s game. Instead, Goncalves started at right tackle and Branson Taylor started at left tackle.

Taylor started the Georgia Tech and Virginia Tech games at left tackle, but went to the bench when Houy returned to the starting lineup. Houy started at right tackle and Goncalves started at left tackle in the losses to Louisville and North Carolina and the win over Syracuse.

- While Goncalves and Houy started those three games, the coaches did use some rotation, bringing Taylor off the bench at left tackle and sliding Goncalves to right tackle. But at Virginia on Saturday, Taylor and Goncalves played all of the offensive snaps until the final drive of the game.

- On that final drive - three plays - the coaches subbed out the offensive line (as well as most of the players on offense). The resulting line looked like this:

Left tackle - Ryan Baer
Left guard - Terrence Enos
Center - Terrence Moore
Right guard - Blake Zubovic
Right tackle - Jason Collier

- Pitt did rotate Zubovic in with starting right guard Jake Kradel at Virginia. Kradel played 56 snaps on offense, per Pro Football Focus, while Zubovic played 19 (including the final three-play drive).

- Saturday also saw the return of senior center Owen Drexel, who played all 72 snaps prior to that final drive. It was Drexel’s first action since the Tennessee game in Week Two.

Defense
Pos. Player Player Player

DE

Habakkuk Baldonado

Chris Maloney

DT

Devin Danielson OR

David Green

Deandre Jules

DT

Calijah Kancey

Tyler Bentley

DE

Deslin Alexandre OR

John Morgan

Star

Bangally Kamara OR

Tylar Wiltz

MLB

SirVocea Dennis

Brandon George

Money

Shayne Simon

Solomon DeShields

CB

M.J. Devonshire

A.J. Woods

Ryland Gandy

CB

Marquis Williams

Noah Biglow

FS

Erick Hallett

P.J. O'Brien

SS

Brandon Hill

Judson Tallandier OR

Javon McIntyre

The Pitt coaches didn’t change the defensive two-deep either. The most notable item there is the continued absence of junior defensive end Dayon Hayes. Hayes was removed from the two-deep after his arrest two weeks ago for misdemeanor assault. He was not announced as suspended from the team and practiced last week, but he did not travel with the team to Virginia and remains off the depth chart this week.

Special teams
Pos. Player Player Player

PK

Ben Sauls

Sam Scarton

P

Caleb Junko OR

Cam Guess OR

Sam Vander Haar

H

Cam Guess

Sam Vander Haar

LS

Byron Floyd

James Fineran

KR

Israel Abanikanda

Vincent Davis

PR

Konata Mumpfield OR

M.J. Devonshire

Jaylon Barden

KO

Ben Sauls

Sam Scarton
