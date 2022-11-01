Two-deep remains unchanged heading into game vs. Syracuse
Pitt's coaching staff didn't make any changes to the depth chart this week, but there are still some items worth noting. Here's a look at the two-deep and what stands out.
|Pos.
|Player
|Player
|Player
|
QB
|
Kedon Slovis
|
Nick Patti
|
Nate Yarnell
|
RB
|
Israel Abanikanda
|
Rodney Hammond OR
|
Vincent Davis OR C'Bo Flemister
|
WR
|
Konata Mumpfield
|
Jaylon Barden
|
WR
|
Jared Wayne
|
Gavin Thomson
|
WR
|
Bub Means
|
Myles Alston
|
TE
|
Gavin Bartholomew
|
Karter Johnson OR
|
Kyi Wright
|
LT
|
Branson Taylor
|
Ryan Baer
|
LG
|
Marcus Minor
|
Ryan Jacoby
|
C
|
Jake Kradel
|
Terrence Moore
|
RG
|
Blake Zubovic
|
Jason Collier
|
|
RT
|
Matt Goncalves OR
|
Gabe Houy
- The offensive two-deep was unchanged from last week, but there are a few interesting personnel items to note. Matt Goncalves has started every game this season, lining up at right tackle to open the first six games and then starting at left tackle the last two - despite continuing to be listed as an “OR” starter at right tackle with Gabe Houy.
- After super senior starter Carter Warren was lost to injury, Branson Taylor took over as the starting left tackle against Georgia Tech and Virginia Tech. But when Houy was ready for full-time action, he moved into the starting job at right tackle and Goncalves slid over to left tackle.
- As it stands after eight games, Goncalves has played the third-most offensive snaps of any player on the team. According to Pro Football Focus, he has played 479 snaps; only Marcus Minor (563) and Jake Kradel (541) have played more.
- Pitt’s rotation at receiver has continued to shrink throughout the season. Despite entering the North Carolina game with six receivers listed on the two-deep, only five made the trip (Gavin Thomson did not go to Chapel Hill) and only three played more than one snap. Jared Wayne played 60 snaps, Konata Mumpfield played 38 and Bub Means played 34.
- Myles Alston played one snap and Jaylon Barden did not see the field.
- Similarly, Israel Abanikanda took the bulk of the snaps at running back, seeing 55 plays on Saturday night. Rodney Hammond played 12 and Vincent Davis was on the field for seven. None of Davis’ seven snaps had him lined up in the backfield.
|Pos.
|Player
|Player
|Player
|
DE
|
Habakkuk Baldonado
|
Dayon Hayes
|
DT
|
Devin Danielson OR
|
David Green
|
Deandre Jules
|
DT
|
Calijah Kancey
|
Tyler Bentley
|
DE
|
Deslin Alexandre OR
|
John Morgan
|
Star
|
Bangally Kamara OR
|
Tylar Wiltz
|
MLB
|
SirVocea Dennis
|
Brandon George
|
Money
|
Shayne Simon
|
Solomon DeShields
|
CB
|
M.J. Devonshire
|
A.J. Woods
|
Ryland Gandy
|
CB
|
Marquis Williams
|
Noah Biglow
|
SS
|
Brandon Hill
|
Judson Tallandier OR
|
Javon McIntyre
|
FS
|
Erick Hallett
|
P.J. O'Brien
- Pitt’s defensive two-deep will undergo some adjustments due to a pair of ejections in the UNC game. Starting defensive tackle Calijah Kancey and reserve field safety P.J. O’Brien were both kicked out of the game on Saturday night due to targeting. Fortunately for Pitt, both ejections happened in the first half of the game, meaning Kancey and O’Brien will have to miss the first half of this week’s game against Syracuse but can return for the second half.
- Tyler Bentley is listed as Kancey’s reserve and could get the start in his place, but Kancey has truly been the only constant in the starting lineup at defensive tackle, having started all eight games thus far. David Green is second among the tackles in starts with five, Devin Danielson has started two - the opener against West Virginia and Saturday night’s game at UNC - and Bentley has made one start (the loss at Louisville).
- The most likely combination is probably Danielson and Green, but all three tackles will play. The coaches will also look to find work for a fourth tackle in the first half until Kancey returns.
- Bangally Kamara and Tylar Wiltz are listed as “OR” starters at Star linebacker. Kamara started the first seven games in that spot, but Wiltz got the nod at UNC after Kamara missed practice time last week due to injury. Kamara still ended up playing more snaps than Wiltz in the loss.
|Pos.
|Player
|Player
|Player
|
PK
|
Ben Sauls
|
Sam Scarton
|
P
|
Cam Guess
|
Sam Vander Haar OR
|
Caleb Junko
|
H
|
Cam Guess
|
Sam Vander Haar
|
LS
|
Byron Floyd
|
James Fineran
|
KR
|
Israel Abanikanda
|
Vincent Davis
|
PR
|
Konata Mumpfield OR
|
M.J. Devonshire
|
Jaylon Barden
|
KO
|
Ben Sauls
|
Sam Scarton