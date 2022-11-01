Pitt's coaching staff didn't make any changes to the depth chart this week, but there are still some items worth noting. Here's a look at the two-deep and what stands out.

- The offensive two-deep was unchanged from last week, but there are a few interesting personnel items to note. Matt Goncalves has started every game this season, lining up at right tackle to open the first six games and then starting at left tackle the last two - despite continuing to be listed as an “OR” starter at right tackle with Gabe Houy.

- After super senior starter Carter Warren was lost to injury, Branson Taylor took over as the starting left tackle against Georgia Tech and Virginia Tech. But when Houy was ready for full-time action, he moved into the starting job at right tackle and Goncalves slid over to left tackle.

- As it stands after eight games, Goncalves has played the third-most offensive snaps of any player on the team. According to Pro Football Focus, he has played 479 snaps; only Marcus Minor (563) and Jake Kradel (541) have played more.

- Pitt’s rotation at receiver has continued to shrink throughout the season. Despite entering the North Carolina game with six receivers listed on the two-deep, only five made the trip (Gavin Thomson did not go to Chapel Hill) and only three played more than one snap. Jared Wayne played 60 snaps, Konata Mumpfield played 38 and Bub Means played 34.

- Myles Alston played one snap and Jaylon Barden did not see the field.

- Similarly, Israel Abanikanda took the bulk of the snaps at running back, seeing 55 plays on Saturday night. Rodney Hammond played 12 and Vincent Davis was on the field for seven. None of Davis’ seven snaps had him lined up in the backfield.