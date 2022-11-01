News More News
Two-deep remains unchanged heading into game vs. Syracuse

Chris Peak • Panther-lair
Pitt's coaching staff didn't make any changes to the depth chart this week, but there are still some items worth noting. Here's a look at the two-deep and what stands out.

Offense
Pos. Player Player Player

QB

Kedon Slovis

Nick Patti

Nate Yarnell

RB

Israel Abanikanda

Rodney Hammond OR

Vincent Davis OR C'Bo Flemister

WR

Konata Mumpfield

Jaylon Barden

WR

Jared Wayne

Gavin Thomson

WR

Bub Means

Myles Alston

TE

Gavin Bartholomew

Karter Johnson OR

Kyi Wright

LT

Branson Taylor

Ryan Baer

LG

Marcus Minor

Ryan Jacoby

C

Jake Kradel

Terrence Moore

RG

Blake Zubovic

Jason Collier


RT

Matt Goncalves OR

Gabe Houy

- The offensive two-deep was unchanged from last week, but there are a few interesting personnel items to note. Matt Goncalves has started every game this season, lining up at right tackle to open the first six games and then starting at left tackle the last two - despite continuing to be listed as an “OR” starter at right tackle with Gabe Houy.

- After super senior starter Carter Warren was lost to injury, Branson Taylor took over as the starting left tackle against Georgia Tech and Virginia Tech. But when Houy was ready for full-time action, he moved into the starting job at right tackle and Goncalves slid over to left tackle.

- As it stands after eight games, Goncalves has played the third-most offensive snaps of any player on the team. According to Pro Football Focus, he has played 479 snaps; only Marcus Minor (563) and Jake Kradel (541) have played more.

- Pitt’s rotation at receiver has continued to shrink throughout the season. Despite entering the North Carolina game with six receivers listed on the two-deep, only five made the trip (Gavin Thomson did not go to Chapel Hill) and only three played more than one snap. Jared Wayne played 60 snaps, Konata Mumpfield played 38 and Bub Means played 34.

- Myles Alston played one snap and Jaylon Barden did not see the field.

- Similarly, Israel Abanikanda took the bulk of the snaps at running back, seeing 55 plays on Saturday night. Rodney Hammond played 12 and Vincent Davis was on the field for seven. None of Davis’ seven snaps had him lined up in the backfield.

Defense
Pos. Player Player Player

DE

Habakkuk Baldonado

Dayon Hayes

DT

Devin Danielson OR

David Green

Deandre Jules

DT

Calijah Kancey

Tyler Bentley

DE

Deslin Alexandre OR

John Morgan

Star

Bangally Kamara OR

Tylar Wiltz

MLB

SirVocea Dennis

Brandon George

Money

Shayne Simon

Solomon DeShields

CB

M.J. Devonshire

A.J. Woods

Ryland Gandy

CB

Marquis Williams

Noah Biglow

SS

Brandon Hill

Judson Tallandier OR

Javon McIntyre

FS

Erick Hallett

P.J. O'Brien

- Pitt’s defensive two-deep will undergo some adjustments due to a pair of ejections in the UNC game. Starting defensive tackle Calijah Kancey and reserve field safety P.J. O’Brien were both kicked out of the game on Saturday night due to targeting. Fortunately for Pitt, both ejections happened in the first half of the game, meaning Kancey and O’Brien will have to miss the first half of this week’s game against Syracuse but can return for the second half.

- Tyler Bentley is listed as Kancey’s reserve and could get the start in his place, but Kancey has truly been the only constant in the starting lineup at defensive tackle, having started all eight games thus far. David Green is second among the tackles in starts with five, Devin Danielson has started two - the opener against West Virginia and Saturday night’s game at UNC - and Bentley has made one start (the loss at Louisville).

- The most likely combination is probably Danielson and Green, but all three tackles will play. The coaches will also look to find work for a fourth tackle in the first half until Kancey returns.

- Bangally Kamara and Tylar Wiltz are listed as “OR” starters at Star linebacker. Kamara started the first seven games in that spot, but Wiltz got the nod at UNC after Kamara missed practice time last week due to injury. Kamara still ended up playing more snaps than Wiltz in the loss.

Special teams
Pos. Player Player Player

PK

Ben Sauls

Sam Scarton

P

Cam Guess

Sam Vander Haar OR

Caleb Junko

H

Cam Guess

Sam Vander Haar

LS

Byron Floyd

James Fineran

KR

Israel Abanikanda

Vincent Davis

PR

Konata Mumpfield OR

M.J. Devonshire

Jaylon Barden

KO

Ben Sauls

Sam Scarton
