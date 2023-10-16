The Pitt coaches made a few significant changes to the official two-deep for the week. Here's the latest update to the depth chart.

The most notable change to this week’s depth chart was at quarterback, where Nate Yarnell moved ahead of Phil Jurkovec. Jurkovec started Pitt’s first five games and was demoted in favor of Christian Veilleux, but he was still listed as the backup on last week’s official depth chart.

This week, Jurkovec fell further with Yarnell listed ahead of him.

The Pitt coaches also adjusted the depth chart at center, moving Terrence Moore into an “OR” starter with Jake Kradel. Moore has started the last three games in place of Kradel, who has not played since the loss at West Virginia.