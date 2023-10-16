Two-deep: Pitt releases official depth chart for Wake Forest game
The Pitt coaches made a few significant changes to the official two-deep for the week. Here's the latest update to the depth chart.
|Pos.
|Player
|Player
|Player
|
QB
|
Christian Veilleux
|
Nate Yarnell
|
Phil Jurkovec
|
RB
|
Rodney Hammond
|
C'Bo Flemister OR
Daniel Carter
|
Derrick Davis
|
WR
|
Bub Means
|
Jake McConnachie
|
Lamar Seymore
|
WR
|
Konata Mumpfield
|
Zion Fowler-El
|
Israel Polk
|
WR
|
Daejon Reynolds OR
|
Kenny Johnson
|
Che Nwabuko
|
TE
|
Gavin Bartholomew
|
Karter Johnson OR
Malcolm Epps
|
Jake Renda
|
LT
|
Branson Taylor
|
Jackson Brown
|
LG
|
Blake Zubovic
|
Jason Collier
|
|
C
|
Terrence Moore OR
Jake Kradel
|
|
RG
|
Jason Collier
|
BJ Williams
|
Isaiah Montgomery
|
RT
|
Ryan Baer
|
Terrence Enos
The most notable change to this week’s depth chart was at quarterback, where Nate Yarnell moved ahead of Phil Jurkovec. Jurkovec started Pitt’s first five games and was demoted in favor of Christian Veilleux, but he was still listed as the backup on last week’s official depth chart.
This week, Jurkovec fell further with Yarnell listed ahead of him.
The Pitt coaches also adjusted the depth chart at center, moving Terrence Moore into an “OR” starter with Jake Kradel. Moore has started the last three games in place of Kradel, who has not played since the loss at West Virginia.
|Pos.
|Player
|Player
|Player
|
DE
|
Dayon Hayes
|
Samuel Okunlola
|
Nahki Johnson
|
DT
|
Deandre Jules
|
Devin Danielson
|
Sean FitzSimmons
|
DT
|
David Green
|
Tyler Bentley
|
Elliot Donald
|
DE
|
Nate Temple
|
Bam Brima
|
Jimmy Scott
|
Star
|
Solomon DeShields
|
Kyle Louis
|
MLB
|
Shayne Simon
|
Brandon George
|
Money
|
Bangally Kamara
|
Braylan Lovelace OR
Nick Lapi
|
|
CB
|
Marquis Williams OR
|
A.J. Woods
|
CB
|
M.J. Devonshire
|
Ryland Gandy
|
FS
|
Javon McIntyre
|
Phillip O'Brien
|
SS
|
Donovan McMillon
|
Stephon Hall
The Pitt coaches made two changes to the defensive depth chart. The first was to move redshirt freshman Samuel Okunlola to backup defensive end ahead of redshirt sophomore Nahki Johnson. That move follows Okunlola logging the second-most snaps among the defensive ends on Saturday night, and he is currently tied for the team lead in sacks with three.
The coaches also adjusted the two-deep at the other defensive end position, moving Nate Temple into the first-team spot ahead of Bam Brima. Last week, Brima was listed ahead of Temple but Temple got the start. Temple started the first three games but Brima started the next two prior to the Louisville game. Brima had two tackles against the Cardinals; Temple had one.
|Pos.
|Player
|Player
|Player
|
K
|
Ben Sauls
|
Sam Carpenter
|
P
|
Caleb Junko
|
Cam Guess
|
H
|
Cam Guess
|
Caleb Junko
|
LS
|
Byron Floyd
|
James Fineran
|
KR
|
A.J. Woods OR
|
Bub Means
|
Che Nwabuko
|
PR
|
M.J. Devonshire
|
Konata Mumpfield
|
KO
|
Ben Sauls
|
Samuel Carpenter