Two-deep: Pitt releases official depth chart for Wake Forest game

Chris Peak • Panther-lair
Publisher
@pantherlair

The Pitt coaches made a few significant changes to the official two-deep for the week. Here's the latest update to the depth chart.

Offense
Pos. Player Player Player

QB

Christian Veilleux

Nate Yarnell

Phil Jurkovec

RB

Rodney Hammond

C'Bo Flemister OR

Daniel Carter

Derrick Davis

WR

Bub Means

Jake McConnachie

Lamar Seymore

WR

Konata Mumpfield

Zion Fowler-El

Israel Polk

WR

Daejon Reynolds OR

Kenny Johnson

Che Nwabuko

TE

Gavin Bartholomew

Karter Johnson OR

Malcolm Epps

Jake Renda

LT

Branson Taylor

Jackson Brown

LG

Blake Zubovic

Jason Collier


C

Terrence Moore OR

Jake Kradel


RG

Jason Collier

BJ Williams

Isaiah Montgomery

RT

Ryan Baer

Terrence Enos

The most notable change to this week’s depth chart was at quarterback, where Nate Yarnell moved ahead of Phil Jurkovec. Jurkovec started Pitt’s first five games and was demoted in favor of Christian Veilleux, but he was still listed as the backup on last week’s official depth chart.

This week, Jurkovec fell further with Yarnell listed ahead of him.

The Pitt coaches also adjusted the depth chart at center, moving Terrence Moore into an “OR” starter with Jake Kradel. Moore has started the last three games in place of Kradel, who has not played since the loss at West Virginia.

Defense
Pos. Player Player Player

DE

Dayon Hayes

Samuel Okunlola

Nahki Johnson

DT

Deandre Jules

Devin Danielson

Sean FitzSimmons

DT

David Green

Tyler Bentley

Elliot Donald

DE

Nate Temple

Bam Brima

Jimmy Scott

Star

Solomon DeShields

Kyle Louis

MLB

Shayne Simon

Brandon George

Money

Bangally Kamara

Braylan Lovelace OR

Nick Lapi


CB

Marquis Williams OR

A.J. Woods

CB

M.J. Devonshire

Ryland Gandy

FS

Javon McIntyre

Phillip O'Brien

SS

Donovan McMillon

Stephon Hall

The Pitt coaches made two changes to the defensive depth chart. The first was to move redshirt freshman Samuel Okunlola to backup defensive end ahead of redshirt sophomore Nahki Johnson. That move follows Okunlola logging the second-most snaps among the defensive ends on Saturday night, and he is currently tied for the team lead in sacks with three.

The coaches also adjusted the two-deep at the other defensive end position, moving Nate Temple into the first-team spot ahead of Bam Brima. Last week, Brima was listed ahead of Temple but Temple got the start. Temple started the first three games but Brima started the next two prior to the Louisville game. Brima had two tackles against the Cardinals; Temple had one.

Special teams
Pos. Player Player Player

K

Ben Sauls

Sam Carpenter

P

Caleb Junko

Cam Guess

H

Cam Guess

Caleb Junko

LS

Byron Floyd

James Fineran

KR

A.J. Woods OR
Kenny Johnson

Bub Means

Che Nwabuko

PR

M.J. Devonshire

Konata Mumpfield

KO

Ben Sauls

Samuel Carpenter
