Panther-lair - Turner posts career game on senior day

Kenny Pickett gave DJ Turner a gift this week. The Pitt quarterback got his senior wide receiver a picture frame, and prior to Pitt’s dominating 47-14 win over Virginia Tech today, the two got a picture together along with Turner’s one month year old son, Darryl Turner III. Pickett called it a special moment on an afternoon full of them for the two seniors.

Pickett’s generosity towards Turner continued once the game started as well. The two connected for 15 receptions, 184 receiving yards, and a 64-yard touchdown pass. The 15 catches were the second-most ever by a Pitt receiver in a single game in program history.

Turner figured he was in line to see more action Saturday. Pitt’s leading receiver Jordan Addison was unavailable for yesterday afternoon, but after a career-day, he was certainly surprised by his own performance.

“I didn’t think this would happen going into the game,” Turner told reporters after Pitt’s dominant win over Virginia Tech. "Like even in the first quarter I knew I had a lot and I kind of stopped counting and then fourth quarter somebody told me, ‘you’ve got 15 catches and you’re one away from a record’ and I was like, ’15 catches, that’s ridiculous.' I did expect to play a little bit more, but definitely not 15.”

Turner’s career game helped sparked Pitt’s best offensive performance of the season. The Panthers racked up 556 yards of total offense and posted 47 points, the most the team produced all season since the opener against Austin Peay.

The connection between Pickett and Turner was one that quickly developed prior to the season. Turner was a late roster addition as a graduate transfer from Maryland, but the veteran recevier quickly assimilated into the program and developed a rapport with the Panthers’ senior quarterback.

“DJ stepped up big for us,” Pickett said following the game. “He’s a guy that’s been reliable since he’s gotten here and I’m impressed more and more with how much he’s learned in a short amount of time. Going back to the first game of the season in the Austin Peay game, he learned so much in a short amount of time with the short camp here that he had when he transferred in. I love that kid a lot, the kid works so hard. He’s a great guy to play with.”

Turner is enjoying the finest season of his college career after not really enjoying much success for Maryland. He now has 36 catches this season for 520 yards and two scores. Turner participated in Senior Day, meaning Saturday was likely his last game at Heinz Field in a Pitt uniform.

He was a late addition to this team, but he has been a welcomed one for a Pitt offense that needed playmakers this season. After a long week of uncertainty regarding the COVID situation this team was facing, he stepped up in a big way to help Pitt get a win.

“He's a special kid,” Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi said. “Had a heck of a game. Just got to keep it rolling. DJ Turner is a football player.”