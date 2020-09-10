Panther-lair - Turner hoping to make early impact

D.J. Turner had high hopes for his senior year at Maryland in 2020. He expected to be a starter at the slot receiver, kick returner, and punt returner. After years of missing games and not having a full season, he felt it was his time to have a big season, only it wasn’t meant to be.

The COVID-19 pandemic shifted the entire landscape of college football this offseason. Perhaps the biggest domino to fall because of the pandemic was the delaying of the Big Ten season. It left Turner with a choice: stick it out at Maryland or find a new home. He opted to put his name in the transfer portal and his older brother helped him find a landing spot in Pittsburgh.

“So 21 years ago Coach Narduzzi recruited my older brother from DeMatha High School when he was at the University of Rhode Island, so they had a relationship,” Turner told reporters on Wednesday. “So he reached out to coach and asked them if they were interested and things like that, so that’s how everything kind of took place.”

In addition to those connections between his brother and Narduzzi, there was a personal connection as well. Chris Beatty formerly held the position of wide receivers coach for Maryland and coached Turner for three years, and now the two are reunited again. Turner joined the team officially on September 1st, and knowing how Beatty coaches has been one of the easiest transitions for the former Terrapin.

“I kind of feel comfortable with Coach Beatty being that he coached me at Maryland for three years,” Turned explained. “That part was kind of the easiest transition.”

On the day Turner was announced as a transfer for Pitt, Narduzzi believed that Turner could contribute right away and might be able to see the field week one against Austin Peay. As that game approaches this weekend and as Turner gets more reps under his belt, he also believes he will be seeing action sooner rather than later.

“It took me a couple of days to get my feet under me and just get used to the practice schedule and kind of get back in shape,” he said. “Once I started feeling comfortable, everything started moving slower and getting a little bit easier for me. Now we got three days away from the game I feel confident going in and ready to contribute.”

Learning an offense isn’t something new for Turner. He played for three offensive coordinators at Maryland and to a certain point, he knows the basics are generally similar. Having experienced coaching changes throughout his career, joining Pitt and learning a new offense has been a smoother transition for him than it would have been for most.

“After three different offensive coordinators, you start to realize it’s all the same concepts, just different terminology,” Turner said about the Pitt offense. “Getting here, basically just the biggest thing for me was just memorizing the different terminology that they use aside from what we did at Maryland.”

The Pitt offense is looking to improve upon its marks from 2019. The Panthers posted just 21.2 points per game a year ago, and have brought in a number of reinforcement to help change that. Turner is just one of the key newcomers, along with graduate transfer tight end Lucas Krull, and true freshmen Jordan Addison and Israel Abanikanda.

He believes this offense has what it takes to be good this year, and he thinks his teammates will relish the opportunity to play football this season, something he wasn’t certain he would be doing himself just a few weeks ago.

“I feel like we can compete with anybody in the country off of what I’ve seen so far in these past few weeks,” Turner said of the Pitt offense. "I know everybody is excited to get out there on Saturday due to the uncertainty of the season and everything. Everybody is grateful just to get this opportunity and I know I am and I can’t wait to see us all out there making plays.”