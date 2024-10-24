Advertisement
Video: Capel talks about the hiring of Allen Greene
Pitt basketball coach Jeff Capel spoke to the media after new athletic director Allen Greene's introduction.
• Chris Peak
Video: New Pitt AD Allen Greene's introductory press conference
New Pitt athletic director Allen Greene held his introductory press conference on Wednesday.
• Chris Peak
Fall sports report: No. 1 Pitt volleyball makes another statement
The latest happenings with some of Pitt's fall sports programs
• Jim Hammett
The Morning Pitt: Properly reacting to Pitt's exhibition win
On today's Morning Pitt, we're definitely not overreacting to Pitt's exhibition game against Point Park.
• Chris Peak
Slideshow: Photos from Pitt's win over Point Park
Check out 31 photos from Pitt's exhibition win over Point Park on Tuesday night at the Petersen Events Center.
• Chris Peak
Turk's relationship with Pitt is 'better than ever'
