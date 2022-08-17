Training camp report: A slow day, LB praise, the safeties and more
With a little rain in the forecast, Pitt took things inside for Wednesday morning’s practice, but that wasn’t the reason Pat Narduzzi was a bit discouraged as the Panthers got started. “We had an o...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news