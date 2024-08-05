Training camp report: 8/5/24
Welcome to the second week of Pitt football training camp. Last week got things under way, and today sort of marked the first full week of practice, as they will be out there basically every day th...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news