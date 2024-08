The 2024 Pitt Panthers were back on the practice field Friday morning for the team’s 14th practice of fall training camp. At this stage of the summer, camp is somewhat winding down. The team will hold its second and final scrimmage on Sunday, with next week being the final week of camp. With that in mind, there are plenty of notes and storylines to track with the season opener just over two weeks away.

CLICK HERE FOR FRIDAY’S PRACTICE REPORT