News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-08-14 12:44:54 -0500') }} football Edit

Training camp: News and notes from Wednesday's practice

Chris Peak • Panther-lair
@pantherlair
Publisher

Pitt was back outside for practice on Wednesday morning as training camp 2019 continued. The team had been in the indoor practice facility on Tuesday due to the weather, and maybe the change in env...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}