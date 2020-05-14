News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-05-14 06:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Top-30 junior connects with Capel

Houston Wilson • Panther-lair
Staff

Franck Kepnang is considered one of the top big men in the 2021 class, and he remains a top target for Jeff Capel.The Pitt staff held a zoom call with Kepnang on Monday, and he spoke to Panther-Lai...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}