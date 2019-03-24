Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-03-24 11:52:39 -0500') }} football Edit

Top 2021 DB checks out Pitt

Jim Hammett • Panther-lair.com
@JimHammett
Staff

Pitt hosted a number of prospects this weekend for a practice at Heinz Field, among them was Tony Grimes, a 2021 defensive back from Virginia Beach (Va). Grimes is one of the top players in the cou...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}