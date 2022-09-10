Pitt’s overtime loss to Tennessee at Acrisure Stadium on Saturday night came down to a fourth-and-goal from the 20 that backup quarterback Nick Patti, playing in place of an injured starter and hobbled himself after one too many hits from the Volunteers’ defense, couldn’t convert.

But the game was lost much earlier than that. Littered throughout the first two hours of Pitt’s second consecutive four-hour affair in as many games were missed opportunities ranging from errant kicks to dropped passes.

The end result was a Pitt loss, but it won’t be difficult for Pat Narduzzi and his coaching staff to find the causes of the defeat.

In fact, they’ll find the first missed opportunity right there on the Panthers’ first drive of the game. After marching 43 yards to get inside the Tennessee 15, quarterback Kedon Slovis ran play-action and threw to receiver Konata Mumpfield, who had a line on a sure first down and a possible touchdown - only to watch the ball bounce off his hands, leading to a field goal rather than a touchdown.

That’s four lost points.

Then, after running back Israel Abanikanda exploded for a 76-yard touchdown run to give Pitt a 10-0 lead, the Panthers had a chance to go up three scores on their third possession. But Bub Means couldn’t corral a Slovis pass in the end zone, and it was picked off by Tennessee safety Trevon Flowers.

That’s another seven points - 11 total, if we’re keeping track.

The teams traded touchdowns as the game progressed through the second quarter and Tennessee took a 24-17 lead into halftime. Pitt had the ball to open the second half and drove to the Volunteers 28, but Ben Sauls missed a 46-yard field goal attempt.

That’s three more points - 14 total.

Two drives later, it happened again. This time, the Panthers got to the Tennessee 18, but Sauls missed a 36-yard kick.

Three more points - 17 total.

17 points left on the field, any of which would have prevented the game from going to overtime.

There were other situations that were a little less clearly missed opportunities but still cost Pitt chances at points. There was the curious decision to have Slovis drop back from the Pitt 37 with 21 seconds left before halftime, a play that not only led to three points for Tennessee after Slovis fumbled while being sacked but also took Slovis out of the game due to injury.

There were several dropped passes that weren’t necessarily easy catches but still could have been made. There was an interception that got overturned. There was a big catch in overtime that also came back. There was a blocked punt and a fumble recovery on consecutive possessions, and they resulted in a combined total of three points. There was a decision to try fourth-and-3 from the Tennessee 27 rather than kick a field goal (although such a kick Is no guarantee).

There were opportunities throughout the night - opportunities for Pitt to avoid overtime and escape with a win over a ranked opponent despite considerable adversity.

And the adversity was considerable. The Panthers played without their starting quarterback for the second half and overtime. The backup quarterback had a noticeable limp for the final few series of the game. Pitt also lost its center late in the game and a defensive tackle earlier in the night, and a few other key contributors were slow to come off the field at various points.

In the end, the missed opportunities don’t count in the box score or the final point tally. Capitalizing on opportunities is part of winning games - maybe all of winning games - and Pitt didn’t do it on Saturday night.

Now the Panthers are 1-1 on the season with a likely drop from the No. 17 spot in the Associated Press poll incoming. The team has 10 games left to play, and those games will likely bring plenty more opportunities.

Whether or not Pitt capitalizes on those opportunities will determine where the Panthers’ season goes from here.