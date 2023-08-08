Three years ago, in an empty stadium in Chestnut Hill, Mass., those four current Pitt Panthers were charged with the unenviable task of stopping another current Pitt Panther.

Aside from the obvious, Tyler Bentley, Devin Danielson, Brandon George and Marquis Williams have something in common.

In 2020, former Pine-Richland standout Phil Jurkovec was in his first year quarterbacking the Eagles, having transferred in from Notre Dame the previous offseason. In the first three games of that pandemic-affected season, Jurkovec had completed 81-of-117 passes (69.2%) for 823 yards, five touchdowns and two interceptions.

He opened the season with a 300-yard game to beat Duke, and the week before facing Pitt in Week Four, Jurkovec topped 300 yards again in a losing effort during a quarterback duel with Sam Howell.

Despite the loss to North Carolina, Boston College was 2-1 and set to host Pitt in a late afternoon game on the second Saturday of October.

For their part, the Panthers’ defensive players knew they were in for a challenge.

“Looking at his film, he was very precise, a big quarterback in the pocket, he was mobile, he could run,” Williams said last week. “He had a great group of receivers - Zay Flowers, who just went in the first round - so we knew going into the game that it was going to be a big passing game. He was just dominant, man. They used to kill other team’s defenses.”

Williams probably wouldn’t say Jurkovec killed Pitt’s defense that day in 2020, but he certainly had his way with the Panthers, completing 19-of-35 passes for 358 yards and three touchdowns. Among his completions were six passes of 25 yards or more, including a 44-yard touchdown, a 77-yard touchdown and a 25-yard score that put Boston College ahead in overtime.

“I vividly remember him throwing three touchdowns - pretty long ones, actually - and then running down the field right after,” Bentley said. “I was like, ‘Okay, this guy’s got it. Everything everybody’s saying is true. This guy’s legit.’”

Jurkovec's performance that day out-dueled Kenny Pickett, who threw for 266 yards, two touchdowns and one interception while playing through a severe ankle injury.

Despite the advantage of Jurkovec’s stat line, the game still came down to overtime and seemed to be headed for a second extra period before Alex Kessman missed an extra point that gave Boston College the win by a final score of 31-30.

“That was a heartbreaker,” Danielson said. “We had trouble getting him down in that game. He was an elusive quarterback, for how big he was. It’s great to have him on our team now.

“You don’t realize: he’s a bigger dude. He’s not one of the small and elusive quarterbacks; he’s big and elusive. Those two really don’t go together often.”

Jurkovec’s size and ability to move are among his biggest strengths, but he wasn’t an impossible target for Pitt. The Panthers’ defense, led by All-America defensive ends Patrick Jones and Rashad Weaver, sacked Jurkovec six times that night, with Jones himself collecting three sacks and Weaver chipping in one.

Bentley had his chance to get a hit on Jurkovec in the fourth quarter.

“I remember a screen play vividly where I read the screen right before it happened and Phil wasn’t able to get the ball out and I had the opportunity to tackle him,” Bentley said. “That was a real moment, because I had never tackled a quarterback that big before. I was like, ‘Okay, he’s a big guy, so let me really get him - wrap and roll here.’ I got him down. I got the sack.”

The official scorer at the game credited Jurkovec with getting back to the line of scrimmage, so Bentley and safety Paris Ford had to split a standard tackle rather than a tackle for loss or a sack.

Bentley made the tackle, though, and an unlikely source reminded him and Jurkovec of that play this summer.

“We had a class recently where our professor put up a picture of me tackling Phil. It was pretty funny, actually.”

Just as Bentley is still enjoying the play he made in that situation, Williams is still rueing an opportunity he missed earlier in the loss to Boston College.

“I dropped an interception,” Williams said. “It was in the second quarter, I believe. They went trips left to the field. They were on the 30-yard line and they motioned the number-one receiver in and at the number two was a tight end; the tight end just did a complete go-ball but Phil threw it without him seeing it. I came up under it and I literally had two hands on it - I had it but the tight end tackled me and it popped out. I wish I could have that back, but he’s on my team now.

“He already knows. I was like, ‘Man, that was me who dropped that pick.’ But we’re in camp now, so I’m going to get him.”

Bentley, Danielson, George and Williams are the only four current Pitt players who got on the field against Jurkovec that day. Williams started and played 76 snaps at cornerback, according to Pro Football Focus. Danielson started at defensive tackle and played 37 snaps. Bentley came off the bench at defensive tackle and played 36 snaps. And George was on the field for 17 snaps in Pitt’s Delta third-down package.

Danielson and Williams three tackles each, Bentley had two and George recorded one. Now they're all teammates with their former nemesis after Jurkovec transferred to Pitt for his final year of eligibility.

“I remember he’s a tough, hard-nosed football player,” George said last week. “That’s one thing I remember vividly. He’s definitely a dog. Having him on our team is an asset, having that older presence in the room and just that gritty mentality that he has is definitely something that I think we need as a team, because it fits our mold as well. The defense you’ve seen, time and time again, we tend to be a grittier squad, and we pride ourselves on that. Our offense has been the same way with that ground-and-pound, so I feel like adding him is just adding another piece.”

“He’s very competitive,” Williams said. “He’s going to throw at you and he’s going to get you better. He believes in his receivers to get open for him. He’s a great guy, a great competitor, definitely a great leader, so it’s always great going up against Phil. He’s like an NFL quarterback: he’s big, he can make the 50/50 throws, he can make any throw possible that’s on the field, so it’s great to have Phil around.”