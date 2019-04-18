As Tre Tipton approached the offseason leading into his senior season at Pitt, he did so with a touch of uncertainty.

Years of injuries and lack of results had made the receiver wonder, if just a bit, why he chose to play college football in the first place, and why he chose to do so at Pitt.

No, Tipton never thought about quitting football or leaving Pitt. But his fire for football had started to flicker.

Slowly, that fire has started to burn brighter and brighter over the past months, culminating a few weeks ago, when Tipton went back to his old high school, Apollo-Ridge, and met with his former coach, John Skiba. As the two talked, Tipton and Skiba pondered a question: why did Tipton decide to go to Pitt? Upon some thought, Tipton’s answer brought some perspective that he needed to invigorate him.

“I really sat back and thought about it, and I just love football, I love this city, so how dare I not love the game that I love, when I have an opportunity to play for the people that I love,” Tipton said. “It brought that love back into my heart. I was like, ‘man, just the opportunity is incredible.’”

What Tipton realized, he said, is that he does have the ability to make an impact and influence others at Pitt on and off the field, regardless of results. The realization has beget results, too. Tipton was one of four players awarded the Ed Conway Award, given to Pitt’s most improved players in spring drills.

Tipton followed that up with a standout Blue-Gold game last week, helping lead Blue to a victory with 43 yards and two touchdowns. Tipton credits his spring improvements to his altered mindset.

“I’ve just been enjoying football, man. That’s the biggest thing, just loving life, enjoying the sport, enjoying what I love doing,” Tipton said. “I’ve always been this player, I’ve always had this opportunity and ability, but it was just making sure I was in love with the game. And once I fell in love with it again, it was simple.”

Tipton’s career stats at Pitt are far from eye-popping, collecting just 184 yards on 17 catches in 27 games. At times, though, Tipton had flashed potential, of quickness and smooth route-running, like when he had 142 yards in 2016 before his season was cut short due to injury after nine games.

Confidence that Tipton had gained in that season had dissipated over the past couple seasons before spiraling upwards over this spring, a spike Pitt’s quarterback, Kenny Pickett, has taken notice of.

“Tre especially, I don’t think he got enough touches prior to coach (Whipple) coming here, and his confidence wasn’t there,” Pickett said. “And all of sudden, you see what happens when you get a couple catches, you’re playing like a different guy. He has that confidence right now.”

Over the past two seasons, Tipton had gotten lost in the fold, partially due to factors out of his control. Tipton lost all of the 2017 season due to a knee injury he sustained in the offseason. When he got back last season, Tipton found it hard to get touches in an offense that went run-heavy.

The hiring of a new offensive coordinator, Mark Whipple, has brought about an offense that should rely noticeably more on the pass game and downfield shots. Tipton has certainly welcomed the change.

“Coach Whipple does a really good job with just letting us play, letting us be free and letting us do what we love to do, and that’s ball,” Tipton said.

Tipton and Pickett both agree that they’ve fostered a special connection over the offseason, a connection that was evident in the spring game, as Tipton’s two touchdowns catches came on balls thrown by Pickett.

That connection is just another thing turning up for Tipton. Everything, it seems, is starting to click for him in his final ride.

“I’m the most healthy I’ve ever been in my life, physically, mentally and emotionally,” Tipton said. “It’s an incredible feeling, to again just got out and love the sport that I truly love. It’s different.”