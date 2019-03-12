Tight end target hoping to visit soon
Recruiting the tight end position will be a priority for Pitt in the class of 2020, and the coaching staff has been targeting and evaluating the position all winter long.One of the more recent play...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news