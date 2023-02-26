Volume shooting, senior success and a loud Pete - here's a look at what stood out in Pitt's home finale win over Syracuse on Saturday.

Turn up the volume

If, at first, you don’t succeed… It’s not that Pitt wasn’t succeeding in the first half of Saturday’s win over Syracuse. The Panthers were leading the Orange, after all, sitting on a four-point advantage at 37-33. But they weren’t exactly shooting well; or, put another way, they weren’t hitting a lot of shots. Pitt went 11-of-35 from the field in the first half, a paltry 31.4% that was only a little better than the Panthers’ 23.8% (5-of-21) mark from three. The home team made up for the poor shooting percentage by hitting a perfect 10-of-10 from the free throw line, but they had to improve from the floor in the second half. And that was exactly what they did, turning in a 63.6% shooting performance in the final 20 minutes. Jeff Capel said after the game that he thought the team was taking good shots in the first half - good shots that just weren’t falling. But the key for Pitt on Saturday, as with most of the season, is that the Panthers didn’t stop shooting. They fired up 35 shots in the first half - the seventh time this season they have tried 35 or more field goals in a half - and nearly matched that with 33 attempts after halftime. With a belief in good shots eventually falling, Pitt just kept shooting, finishing with 68 total attempts. That was the 11th time this season that the Panthers have attempted 60 or more shots, and they have gone 10-1 in those 11 games. This team is not shy about shooting, and that willingness to keep firing has been a big part of this season’s success.

A good night for seniors

Sometimes the storylines play out to perfection, and that was the case on Saturday when Pitt’s seniors celebrated Senior Night by contributing 59 of the Panthers’ 99 points in the win over Syracuse. Not only did the seniors put up points, but they made big plays to help secure the win, and it’s tough to say which senior led the group. Greg Elliott had 19 points - the most of the seniors - and put up 17 of those in the second half, when he made 5-of-6 from three. Nelly Cummings had the first double-double of his long career, scoring 14 points and handing out 13 assists, including nine in the second half. Jamarius Burton got a double-double of his own with 14 points and 10 rebounds. Nike Sibande scored 10 points, eight of which came during a crucial two-minute stretch early in the second half when he sandwiched a pair of three-pointers around a blow-the-roof-off dunk from an inbounds pass. And if any single play caused a greater eruption than that dunk, it was the final basket of the game, when former-manager-turned-walk-on-turned-scholarship-player Aidan Fisch landed his second basket of the season with 14 seconds left in the game. With that basket, every senior on Pitt’s roster had scored in the game - 59 points in total.