The Panthers had some unlikely heroes in this one and a number of different things stood out, and here are my three biggest takeaways from Pitt’s road win in Atlanta.

The Pitt Panthers earned a 72-64 road victory over Georgia Tech on Tuesday evening. The win propelled Pitt’s record to 12-7 on the year and it marked the second consecutive victory for the Panthers following up Saturday’s dramatic upset win over Duke.

Three-guard lineup is fun to watch

As Pitt was trying to close out Georgia Tech on Tuesday night in the final four minutes, the Panthers were clinging to a 59-54 lead after a pair of Kyle Sturdicant free throws. That’s when the Pitt backcourt started to throw some haymakers.

Bub Carrington punched first with a silky smooth pull-up jumper just inside the three-point line. Next Pitt possession, Jaland Lowe’s corner three-pointer was money, off a feed from Carrington. The next time with the ball, Ish Leggett buried a triple from the corner on another feed from Carrington.

Georgia Tech absorbed some of those shots, but ultimately could not withstand all of them. It was fun to watch Pitt's guards takeover a game and also presents an intriguing option going into the final 12 regular season games. Pitt has three guards who can really do a lot of things well, and the emergence of that third weapon, Lowe, and really unlocked a lot of different things that this team can do offensively.

“He’s very talented,” Capel said of Carrington. “I think all of our freshman are, but at the end they went zone and he comes out of the timeout and hits a pull-up jump shot off of a ball screen. They stay in zone and comes back, they defend the ball screen, and makes a pass and Jaland hits a three. So freshman to freshman. We come back again and he makes a heck of a pass to Ish and Ish hits a three…We wanted the basketball in his hands because we felt like he could make reads and plays. But I thought Jaland did, too…I just thought our guards, Ish, Bub, and Jaland, really showed great poise."

Lowe was obviously healthy enough to play in the first two months of the season, but it’s clear that him being at full strength in January has really altered the outlook for this team. The freshman from Texas has been a revelation of late and produced 12 points and three assists on Tuesday. The reigning ACC Rookie of the Week is averaging 12.2 points per game over his last seven contests, all against ACC competition.

Leggett has also been battling some injuries, but has looked like himself over the past two contests. He dropped 14 points on Georgia Tech, all in the second half, to follow the 11 he scored against Duke on Saturday.

Then there’s Carrington.

The freshman has had an up and down season, but when he is riding high, he can be an incredibly difficult matchup and has looked like the best newcomer in the conference. Carrington has had to adjust to teams defending him harder of late, but with Lowe and Leggett alleviating some of the pressure, he flourished against Georgia Tech with 19 points, six rebounds, and three assists.

Pitt has three guards who can do a little of everything, but prior to Lowe’s emergence, it felt like they were missing something. Heading into the stretch run, it appears they now have three guys who can shoot, create, and drive. That is going to be key in the final 12 regular season games to have different playmaking options.

Can Pitt play all three guards all of the time? Of course not. Matchups will dictate things, and of course workload as well, as the Panthers do not have another option here. When the games and situations call for it, this is an effective lineup to dispatch that can be tough defend.

Guillermo gives spark

Jeff Capel wanted to give his team every advantage it could in the team’s upset win over Duke. He thought Federiko Federiko may get a jolt from being reinserted into the starting five and it was a button that Capel pressed which worked. Federiko played huge in that win with nine points and earned another start last night against Georgia Tech.

That same magic was not quite there. Federiko scored two points and committed a pair of turnovers. He did grab seven boards, but it was clear this matchup was not going as well as it did on Saturday, and the Panthers needed to try something else.

Capel talked a lot about the first timeout of the second half in his press conference as a turning point. That’s when he decided to make the switch back to Guillermo Diaz Graham, and in turn that was a difference maker. Diaz Graham totaled 12 points and scored ten of them after halftime. He buried a pair of crucial three-pointers during a stretch where the Yellow Jackets were leading. The sophomore center also altered some shots on defense, and simply gave his team some much-needed energy.

“He’s long defensively, so he’s able to affect things around the basket,” Capel said of Diaz Graham. “He got some deflections. He made it tough for Ndongo to get deep in the post. We changed what we did defensively. We ran at him, doubled him a little bit, and tried to give him a different look. But offensively, Guillermo can stretch the floor and he made two huge threes for us.”

I think the past two games showed that both players are equally important to what this team does, but each game may present a different challenge for Capel in finding who the hot hand is. Federiko’s defense against Duke was needed and he was also able to finish some dunks inside, but Georgia Tech sort of took that away from Pitt. The Panthers needed a different look and found it with Diaz Graham. His length changed the game, but his shot-making was ultimately the spark the Panthers needed.

I asked Capel earlier this week about Zack Austin about how he overcame his ‘benching’ earlier in the year. The Pitt coach didn’t really like my phrase of ‘benching’ and while Federiko and Diaz Graham may alternate the playing time, it’s clear both can buy into the role or starter or reserve.

Pitt lacks a big-time inside presence both as a scorer or as a rebounder and that has been the case all year. Post play has been very inconsistent for this team, but as long as one of the two bigs are playing well, sometimes that is all this team needs and the last two games have shown that.

Road warriors

The Pitt team from a year ago showed poise in some tough situations. That team went in and won some difficult road games in hostile environments. While the core of that team moved on after last year, that same road warrior mentality has seemingly stuck around with this current team.

Following the win against Georgia Tech, Pitt now holds a 4-1 record on the road this season. The Panthers have notched wins in loud arenas like Duke and West Virginia and have kept their focus in wins over Georgia Tech and Louisville just the same.

It’s a needed trait, because Pitt has struggled at the Petersen Events Center this year. Blake Hinson had a quiet game by his standards on Tuesday, but was the center of attention on Saturday in the Duke win. He has been part of some key road wins for this program during his time at Pitt and is also the main connector between last year’s team and this one.

“To get back-to-back road wins in this league is something we don’t take lightly,” Capel said after the game. He’s also right, it’s not always easy to win on the road, but this is a quality this team has developed so far this season for the better.

Pitt has 12 games remaining before the ACC Tournament, with an even six and six split between home and road games. The Panthers returned to Pittsburgh after last night’s game, but will be right back an an airplane when they travel down to Miami for a 2:15 p.m. tip on Saturday afternoon.

The Hurricanes are the defending ACC Champions and are also coming off of a Final Four berth. Miami was preseason No. 13 coming into this season, but hold only a 12-6 record to date. It has been a bit of a disappointing campaign overall for the Hurricanes, but this will still be a tough team for Pitt to beat on its home floor.

Pitt and Miami played an instant classic at the end of the regular season last year, with the Hurricanes outlasting Pitt 78-76. The stakes may not be as high, but both teams are jockeying for ACC position and this game will prove to be another road test for a team that seemingly likes taking them.