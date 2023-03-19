Missed opportunities, a need for more offense and a freshman's emergence - here are our three key takeaways from Pitt's loss to Xavier in the NCAA Tournament on Sunday.

Missed opportunities

Every loss is defined by missed opportunities, and Pitt certainly had its fair share in Sunday’s game.

Beyond the poor shooting - 6-of-20 from three - and inability to corral offensive rebounds - Pitt had 10 despite missing 43 attempts from the field - there were several key stretches when the Panthers could have put some pressure on the Musketeers but failed to do so.

One such stretch came early in the second half when Xavier big Jack Nunge picked up a third foul and went to the bench. Xavier coach Sean Miller kept Nunge there for nearly five minutes, seemingly opening a door for Pitt to attack the rim in a way that Nunge’s size had prevented to that point in the game.

Jeff Capel even adjusted his lineup with an emphasis on offense, rolling out guards Nelly Cummings, Jamarius Burton, Nike Sibande and Greg Elliott and forward Blake Hinson. And initially, it worked, as Burton scored on a drive to the hoop shortly after Nunge went to the bench.

But that was virtually all Pitt got from Nunge’s absence. After Burton’s layup, Elliott missed a three and Burton missed another layup attempt. Sibande scored on a drive, but then Burton had one blocked and missed a pull-up jumper, Hinson missed a layup attempt and Sibande was off on a jump shot.

Pitt was down 15 when Nunge went to the bench; when he returned, the Panthers were down 16.

That stretch wasn’t Pitt’s only missed opportunity in the game. The Panthers were up 15-14 in the first half but then they made one basket on their next seven possessions and went from a one-point lead to a 10-point deficit.

Pitt did finally go on a run in the final seven minutes, but even then, the Panthers’ chance to cut the lead to seven with two minutes left to play ended in a turnover when Burton passed up an open Elliott to pass to Cummings.

Pitt got to the round of 32 by capitalizing on opportunities against Mississippi State and Iowa State, but they couldn’t capitalize on Sunday to make the Sweet Sixteen.