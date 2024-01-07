The Pitt Panthers secured an 83-70 win over Louisville on Saturday afternoon. The victory was the Panthers’ first in ACC play this year and snapped a two-game losing steak. Pitt is now 10-5 on the year and will welcome No. 14 Duke to town on Saturday.

The game against Louisville was important, as Pitt avoided falling to an 0-4 hole in conference play, but it should also serve as a confidence boost for some players. Here are my three biggest takeaways from Saturday.

Needed that first one

Going into Saturday’s game, I thought Pitt just needed to figure some things out, gain some confidence, and beat an overmatched Louisville team by double digits. In the end, they were able to do just that. The Panthers’ win on Saturday was not as dominant as some would have liked, but they controlled most of the second half and Louisville never really threatened to win the game down the stretch.

Pitt could not afford to fall to 0-4 in league play, and really the Panthers could not suffer a loss to a team ranked as low as Louisville. The Cardinals’ metrics virtually have them as a mid-major these days, and if Pitt has any postseason aspirations at all, then avoiding a ‘Quad-4’ loss was crucial to keeping the resume above board.

Pitt’s start to ACC play has been frustrating. All three losses to this point have been winnable games, but in each instance a certain aspect fell short. The Syracuse game featured a boatload of turnovers and poor foul shooting, while Tuesday’s loss to North Carolina was more about dreadful outside shooting. They showed fight and promise in each game, but they were not clicking on all cylinders.

I will say, I don’t think Pitt played its best game on Saturday, but they shared the ball much better (15 assists), shot great at the foul line (91%) and looked much more competent from three-point range (12 makes). While Blake Hinson got to 21 points, it still feels like his shooting slump continued through Saturday, and you would have liked to see him snap out of it, but all in all it is hard to be upset by a 13-point road conference win.

Austin shows up big

Zack Austin was the first player Pitt reached out to and landed in the transfer portal. The athletic forward from High Point was supposed to bring energy, defense, and the ability to knock down some outside shots for this team. Given Pitt’s pursuits of him in the portal, it is clear the coaching staff valued his game quite a bit and the expectations were high for him.

Those expectations continued throughout the offseason as some of his dunks from the team’s trip to Europe went viral. He looked like he would be an important piece to the puzzle.

As we know, that has not been the case.

Austin’s impact has been minimal, he’s struggled to shoot, and even briefly lost his starting role. He has not made the impact many expected him to have, and truthfully it has been a big factor in the team’s 10-5 start.

It changed in a positive direction for Austin against Louisville. The junior forward posted 20 points, his highest total since joining the Pitt program. He also converted on 4-of-9 from three point range. Austin’s start to the game was noticeable and the energy he was playing with was palpable, as he scored 10 points in the first seven minutes of the game.

Along the way, he went over the 1,000-point mark for his career. He also contributed four steals, three rebounds, and three assists and was very active on the defensive side of the ball, which was obviously something the coaches wanted to see from him during his brief benching.

Pitt certainly needed someone like Austin to step up, because Hinson’s shots were still not falling and Ishmael Leggett missed the game with an injury. The Panthers become a much more dangerous team when Austin plays like that, but those efforts have been few and far between. If they can get him going more consistently, than the team results should follow.

Lowe gets first start, should that continue?

I do want to be clear, I think Ishmael Leggett is one of the team’s most important players and they need him to return from injury as soon as possible. Leggett is tough at going to the rim and is surprisingly the team’s best rebounder. Again, if this team has any type of postseason aspirations, Leggett playing well is going to be a big factor in it.

With that in mind, however, I think we are starting to see a bit of a takeoff from freshman guard Jaland Lowe. It was unfortunate it came at the expense of Leggett’s injury, but also encouraging to see what it would look like if Lowe were to take on a starters’ role.

Lowe has seen his playing time increase the past few games and good things are happening because of it. He is a talented player and was also a big-time recruit, but he has been overshadowed a bit by the emergence of fellow freshman Bub Carrington. In these past three games we have seen why Lowe was also a touted player coming out of high school.

He played a career-high 27 minutes against Louisville and finished with nine points, six rebounds, and three assists. Lowe also looked pretty fearless playing against a top-10 North Carolina team as he went for 10 points against the Tar Heels, and flashed with nine points and four assists against Syracuse. In three straight ACC games, Lowe has hardly looked out of place, in fact it seems like this increased role should continue.

Pitt has plenty of minutes to spread between Lowe, Leggett, and Carrington, so I’m not sure if it matters who starts or not. But I like the idea of Lowe getting more and more minutes. He did not hit the ground running like Carrington, but as the season progresses he is starting to catch up to his teammate, and that should be a good thing for the long term.