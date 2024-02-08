Pitt scored an impressive road win last night by knocking off NC State 67-64. The Panthers held a 13-point lead in the early parts of the second half, but had to withstand a serious push from a veteran NC State. The win vaults Pitt’s record to 15-8 on the year and evened their conference mark to 6-6. The Panthers have now won three in a row and five of six as they continue to try to climb into NCAA Tournament contention.

Here are my three biggest takeaways from the win.

Lowe comes up big

There have been a few factors at play that have allowed Pitt to have more success of late, but it’s hard to suggest any have been bigger than the emergence of Jaland Lowe. In Pitt’s first 12 games this season, the freshman from Texas was averaging only 4.1 points per game.

Since the schedule flipped exclusively to ACC play, a light has switched for him and over his last 11 games, Lowe is averaging 12.7 points per contest. He was terrific again on Wednesday by posting a team-high 20 points. It was the sixth time over the last seven games Lowe has reached double figures and it marked his second 20-point game of his career.

Lowe’s scoring was crucial throughout the game, but what really stood out from him was making a pair of late free throws with the game on the line. As Pitt was clinging to a late 65-64 advantage, the freshman stepped up and calmly buried a pair of foul shots to increase the lead to 67-64 with under five seconds remaining, which ultimately was the final.

“We’ve got a lot of confidence in him,” Jeff Capel said of Lowe after the game. “He’s stepped up this year and shown in big moments that he’s not afraid of the moments. To step up there calmly, I’ve seen him do it since he was younger. He lives for those moments.”

Lowe took over the offense for a stretch. He scored the final five points for Pitt in the first half and scored the first five out of the break. It was a crucial sequence with him going on a personal 10-0 run and it allowed Pitt to build up a cushion that ultimately allowed them to hang on for the win.

Lowe’s emergence has helped alleviate some pressure from Bub Carrington in recent games and has allowed Ishmael Leggett to carve out a pretty effective sixth man role, and the team and those two players have been better for it. Through the first 12 games, it looked like Lowe was a promising freshman who was not quite ready for the big moments, but over the last 11 contests he has developed into one of Pitt’s best options in crunch time.

Grinding one out

Pitt withstood a serious push from NC State in the first half. The Wolfpack went on an extended 17-6 run, which erased Pitt’s early 24-13 lead and knotted things up at 30 with a little over three minutes to go in the first half. Pitt answered right back and went on a 13-0 run that wrapped around the halftime break to take a 43-30 lead. It seemed like the Panthers absorbed NC State’s best punch and would take control of the game from there, but the home team had other ideas.

NC State started to go to its bread and butter, which was getting post touches for DJ Burns. The massive 6’9” and 275-pound big man slowly started to will NC State back into the game. He scored 10 of his 19 points after halftime and his one bucket gave NC State a 58-56 lead with a little over six minutes remaining. His running mate, DJ Horne, was also very good on Wednesday. The reigning ACC Player of the Week went for 25 points as Pitt had trouble slowing him down defensively.

Pitt got everything it could handle from NC State’s two best players and as the game heightened in intensity, the Panthers did not blink with the pressure mounting. In the final 9:04 on Wednesday, the game was played entirely within a one-possession window in either direction. Pitt could not separate at all and withstood a lengthy scoring drought of its own and still managed to win thanks to some clutch plays.

The Panthers came up with a timely stop on Burns late in the game. The Wolfpack had the ball down one and fed him in the post, but Federiko Federiko stood tall and Blake Hinson cleared the rebound to preserve the lead, which helped put the wheels in motion for Pitt to ice the game late. Federiko's offensive board and put back late was also a winning play coming from an unexpected source.

It was not necessarily a pretty win for Pitt. The Panthers shot 33% after halftime, committed ten second half turnovers, and let a 13-point lead evaporate. Despite all of that, Pitt found a way to win, and making 18-of-20 from the foul line was a big part in that. Pitt is now 5-2 in road games this year and each one has forced Pitt to find a different way to win. At this time of year, the result is kind of all that matters.

“I’m really proud of our guys,” Capel’s words as he opened his postgame press conference. “A real big, big-time road win in the ACC, something we don’t take for granted. We beat a really good team, a team that’s very good in this building. I thought we did it with toughness and grit and all of those things.”