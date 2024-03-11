Cole Matthews fell short in his quest for a third title at the ACC tournament on Sunday, but the 141-pounder was one of three Pitt wrestlers to qualify for the NCAA tournament with several others hoping for at-large selections on Tuesday.

Matthews had beaten North Carolina State’s Ryan Jack in all five of their meetings - including the 2022 and 2023 ACC finals - but the Wolfpack wrestler scored a third-period takedown in Sunday’s 4-1 victory.

“I thought (Matthews) had a good opportunity to score in the first period and didn’t capitalize,” Pitt coach Keith Gavin said of a situation where Matthews elevated a single leg but couldn’t finish. “The kid ended up kicking out of bounds. Jack had his opportunity in the third period and he finished. When you get a good opportunity like that, you have to capitalize. That was kind of the story of the day for the team.”

Gavin said he wasn’t disappointed in Matthews’ performance, and with most of their meetings being very tight matches, a loss at some point wasn’t unexpected. While Matthews was the top seed in the tournament, he is No. 14 in InterMat’s rankings, due in large part to his slow start to the season. He’s 15-10 now and owns wins over No. 3 Jesse Mendez of Ohio State, No. 4 Jack and two over No. 5 Lachlan McNeil of North Carolina, including Saturday’s semifinal.

“I think he’s back to his form that we’re used to seeing the past year, year and a half,” Gavin said. “He’s not rattled by that loss or anything. It’s going to be interesting to see where he’s seeded. He’s a nightmare for the seeding committee.”

And potentially a nightmare for a high seed who could draw the 2022 All-American in the round of 16.

Reece Heller and Mac Stout are the only other Panthers to earn automatic qualifying spots. Heller placed third at 184 and Stout finished third at 197.

Gavin is also confident that Holden Heller (fourth at 165), Luca Augustine (fifth at 174) and Dayton Pitzer (third at 285) will receive at-large bids when those are announced on Tuesday. Vinnie Santaniello (fourth at 133) and Finn Solomon (third at 149) also have an outside shot at wild card entries. Gavin said prior to the tournament that Colton Camacho (fourth at 125) and Jared Keslar (DNP at 157) likely needed to reach the finals to make it to the NCAA tournament.

Pitt finished fourth in the team standings with 47 points – seven behind third-place North Carolina. N.C. State captured its sixth consecutive team title with 116 points while Virginia Tech was a distant second with 86.5.

Pitt went 6-1 in the quarterfinal round but just 1-8 in the semifinals.

Pitzer, who had not wrestled since injuring his shoulder on Jan. 21, looked tentative in a 1-0 quarterfinal victory over Duke’s Connor Barket and a 7-3 loss to eventual champion Owen Trephan of N.C. State. A redshirt freshman, Pitzer seemed to gain confidence in his shoulder as the day went on. He pinned North Carolina’s Cade Lautt and beat Virginia’s Ryan Catka 7-0 in the consolation bracket.

“He started getting into his favorite positions and scoring,” Gavin said. “He’s got to be super smart with (his shoulder). I think he’s kind of figuring out what he can do and can’t do. He’s got to learn where he can wrestle and where he can’t.”

Pitzer, who is No. 13 in InterMat’s rankings, wrestled four times Sunday, giving him 15 matches for the season and making him eligible for the RPI, which should boost his chances of getting a spot in the NCAA tournament.

Stout took third by winning a pair of matches that he was supposed to win and getting a medical forfeit over Virginia Tech’s Andy Smith in the consolation final. He lost by technical fall to N.C. State’s Trent Hidlay in the semifinal round.

Reece Heller lost to N.C. State’s Dylan Fishback in the semifinals but rebounded with wins over Virginia’s Ethan Weatherspoon and North Carolina’s Gavin Kane for third.

“Reece wrestled well,” Gavin said. “I thought he had a takedown there in the semifinal that would have made a difference.”

The tournament was fitting for a team that had up-and-down performances throughout the season.

“I thought it was good in some spots and in others, they wrestled not to make a mistake,” Gavin said.