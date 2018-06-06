The 2018 MLB first year player draft concluded Wednesday with rounds 11-through-40, and three members of the Pitt baseball program heard their names called.

In addition to those three, two members of Pitt’s recruiting class were drafted as well.

In the 28th round, the Atlanta Braves selected Derek West, a right-handed sophomore pitcher. In the 2018 campaign, West went 3-4 with a 3.24 ERA for Pitt. Like the two Pitt pitchers selected Tuesday, West played a key role in the Panthers' run in the ACC Tournament.

In the win over top-seeded North Carolina, he tossed five innings of scoreless baseball to help secure one of Pitt’s biggest wins in program history.

Liam Sabino was taken by the St. Louis Cardinals in the 35th round. He is the first position player to be drafted for the Panthers in this class, as he served as the team’s second basemen. Sabino was perhaps Pitt’s biggest offensive threat this season, clubbing a team-high 16 home runs and leading Pitt with 44 RBIs.

Sabino sat out last season after transferring from national-powerhouse Vanderbilt.

With the 1,065th pick in the 36th round, the Detroit Tigers selected Yaya Chentouf. As a closer for the Panthers this season, Chentouf recorded eight saves and finished with 16 in his career. He also had 45 strikeouts in 41 innings of work in 2018.

Chentouf played his first two seasons as a position player as well, but focused on pitching this season.

In total, that gives Pitt five players drafted in 2018, tying the second-most in a single season in program history. The 2011 team had six players drafted, the most in program history. Since his first year in 1997, Pitt head coach Joe Jordano has now coached 42 players who went on to be drafted.

In addition to the players currently in the program, two of Pitt’s commitments also were selected on Wednesday. Mason Ronan, a 6’2” left-handed pitcher from Penn Cambria HS in Cresson (PA), was selected by the Boston Red Sox in the 29th round. Ronan told Panther-Lair.com he is “99% sure he will be at Pitt” next season.

In the 36th round, the Texas Rangers grabbed Billy Corcoran, a right-handed pitcher from Malvern Prep near Philadelphia.

Of those seven players drafted over the past two days, six could be playing for Pitt next season, as only pitcher Matt Pidich is out of college eligibility. Signings and agreements tend to happen quickly in baseball, and decisions should be known in the next few days.