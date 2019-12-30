The Pitt football team will have three of its most important underclassmen back on defense in 2020, as Jaylen Twyman, Patrick Jones and Paris Ford have all announced that they will be returning to the Panthers.

Jones was a redshirt junior in 2019, while Twyman and Ford were redshirt sophomores. As each was three or more years removed from high school at the end of the season, they were eligible to enter the NFL Draft.

All three apparently considered the option. All three decided to stay in school. And Pitt’s defense will get a trio of boosts from those decisions.

Jones, Twyman and Ford were impact players for the Panthers this season, as each had breakout performances. Jones was a returning starter at defensive end, but he exploded onto the scene with 8.5 sacks and 12 tackles for loss. He was officially credited with 18 quarterback hurries as well, and Pro Football Focus credited him with 44 hurries. Jones also had a team-high four forced fumbles.

Twyman was a first-year starter in 2019 and emerged as Pitt’s most productive pass-rushing defensive tackle since Aaron Donald. He recorded 10.5 sacks, leading not only the Panthers but all defensive tackles nationally in that category. Twyman’s 10.5 sacks also ranked No. 3 in the ACC.

Another first-year starter, Ford finally showed the potential many saw from him as a four-star recruit out of Steel Valley. He led Pitt and ranked No. 9 in the ACC with 97 tackles and recorded three interceptions, 11 pass breakups, three forced fumbles, 2.5 tackles for loss and one defensive touchdown, compiling one of the most complete stat sheets by a Pitt defender in a long time.

After the regular season was complete, Twyman and Ford were named to the All-ACC first team and Jones was a second-team selection.

The returns of Jones, Twyman and Ford are significant for a Pitt defense that will bring back a lot of contributors but also loses some key starters this offseason. Defensive tackle Amir Watts, linebackers Saleem Brightwell and Kylan Johnson, cornerback Dane Jackson and safety Damar Hamlin were all stalwarts of the defense and will need to be replaced. Not having to also replace Jones, Twyman and Ford takes a considerable weight off the coaching staff and should help smooth the transition to the replacements for those seniors.