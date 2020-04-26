Four former Pitt players will get a chance in the NFL after the 2020 Draft saw one Panther’s name called and several signed as undrafted free agents.

Pitt’s lone draft pick this year was cornerback Dane Jackson; the former Quaker Valley standout was selected by the Buffalo Bills in the seventh round at pick No. 239 overall. Jackson started 41 games over the last four seasons, including all but one game in the last three.

He recorded 37 pass breakups and four interceptions in that span. In 2018, he also forced four fumbles and recovered two. For that performance, he was named an All-ACC honorable mention, and last season, he made the all-conference second team.

A two-star prospect in high school, Jackson was offered by and committed to Paul Chryst’s staff as an all-around athlete. He is the sixth former WPIAL player to get drafted out of Pitt in the last seven years. His selection also extended Pitt’s current NFL Draft streak to seven years with at least one player selected.

Jackson is the sixth Pitt player to get drafted by the Buffalo Bills since 1980, following Nathan Peterman (2016, fifth round), Kennard Cox (2008, seventh round), Ruben Brown (1995, first round), Zeke Gadson (1988, fifth round) and Julius Dawkins (1983, twelfth round).

“The Bills got themselves a steal in Dane Jackson,” Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi said in a statement. “He is as good as any cornerback I’ve ever coached. Dane was not only a playmaker for us, but he also became an impactful leader as a senior captain.

“He showed on the field this season, as well as at the Senior Bowl, that he’s a disruptive corner and a big-time competitor.”

After the Draft concluded, more Pitt players learned that they’ll get a shot in the pros when they signed as undrafted free agents. That group included Maurice Ffrench, who signed with Kansas City after setting the Pitt record for receptions in a single season with 96 catches last fall. He earned third-team all-conference honors for that performance and finished his career as a Panther with 156 receptions for 1,637 yards and 10 receiving touchdowns, as well as four rushing scores and two kick return touchdowns.

Tight end Nakia Griffin-Stewart also signed on Saturday, joining the Minnesota Vikings as a rookie free agent. Griffin-Stewart played one season at Pitt after leaving Rutgers as a graduate transfer; he started 12 games last season and caught 19 passes for 185 yards and one touchdown.

Another player who joined Pitt as a grad transfer, linebacker Kylan Johnson, also signed this weekend. The Dallas native transferred from Florida will play for the Miami Dolphins after he started all 13 games this past season, recording 54 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks and two forced fumbles on his way to All-ACC honorable mention recognition.

As of Sunday morning, a number of former Pitt players were still hoping to sign with NFL teams, including receiver Aaron Mathews, tight end Will Gragg, offensive lineman Nolan Ulizio, defensive tackle Amir Watts, linebacker Saleem Brightwell and safety Jazzee Stocker.