Three announced returns highlight latest roster news for Pitt

Pitt dropped its final game of the 2024 season with a difficult 48-46 loss to Toledo in the GameAbove Sports Bowl in six overtimes on Thursday. The Panthers concluded the year with a 7-6 record, with six consecutive losses to finish the season.

With the 2024 season now officially in the rearview mirror, there is little choice but to look ahead for what looms as an important offseason for the Pitt program. On Friday, in the aftermath of the 2024 season ending, some roster ‘moves’ occurred surrounding the program.

Pitt received three announcements of players returning to the program for next season. The Panthers received affirmations on Friday from quarterback Eli Holstein and Kyle Louis and Rasheem Biles, the team’s top two defenders from the 2024 season.

That trio joins a list of players who have already announced returns with star running back Desmond Reid highlighting that previously group. In today’s college football, these declarations are not binding, but they have become common practice for Pitt and many programs. With this window of the transfer portal window set to close on December 28th, most of the movement appears done surround ing the current roster.

Although, Sincere Edwards, a promising freshman defensive end, opted to leave Pitt for the transfer portal on Friday. Edwards came in as a four-star recruit from Florida and appeared in all 13 games this season, registering 17 tackles, six tackles for loss, and three sacks. He did not record a tackle in the bowl game, was credited with one quarterback hurry. Edwards is now the 14th scholarship player to depart from Pitt to the transfer portal.