Pitt signed 19 recruits back in December for the early signing period. The expectation was that Tyreek Robinson would make it an even 20 when he signed this morning and the class would end there.

The likelihood of adding a 21st member to Pitt’s 2024 signing class seemed unlikely given some recent activity, but this morning the Panthers’ received a letter of intent from Malachi Thomas, a 6’4” and 230-pound three-star tight end from Thomasville (Ga).

Pitt offensive coordinator Kade Bell has tried to make quick work on the recruiting trail and is looking for playmakers to fit his offense. Thomas enjoyed Bell’s message to him and the Panthers’ new assistant coach was one of the biggest reasons he committed.

“I love the OC and that’s why I chose Pitt,” Thomas told Panther-Lair.com after his commitment. “He told me he wanted an athletic tight end that can go get the ball and that’s kind of me.”

The contact with Bell is newer, but Pitt has been regularly recruiting in Georgia in recent years, and he did previously here from the coaches. This time, however, it ramped up quickly for Thomas and Pitt.

“I heard from Pitt back in 11th grade and then a year later they got back in contact with me like December-ish,” he explained. “It was up and down, up and down and then they finally called me and he said he really liked me and I just went on from there.”

Thomas said he did not necessarily know he was committing to Pitt until signing day itself. He had taken official visits to programs like James Madison and Florida Atlantic, but Pitt won out in this recruitment with a late push.

Thomas has never been to Pittsburgh before, either. He is aware of the opportunities in the city and how Pitt shares a practice facility with the Steelers, but when he gets up there in March, it will be the first full chance he has to see where he will be attending college.

Thomas was a big-time weapon for Thomas County Central this season as a senior. He helped lead his team to a 15-0 state championship. Thomas topped the team with 42 catches for 570 yards and 11 touchdowns.

“They can expect everything out of me,” Thomas said of what Pitt fans can see from him. “I’m probably the best tight end ever.”

Thomas becomes the 21st and final commitment for the class of 2025. The Panthers finished in the rivals.com team rankings with the 36th best recruiting class in the country, the program’s best mark in three years.