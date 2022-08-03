They Said It: How Pitt players see changes in college sports
With NIL and conference realignment, this was a crazy offseason for college football. What did Pitt's players think of what they saw happening? We asked them at Media Day on Monday.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news