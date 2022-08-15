 Panther-lair - The Weekend Recap: Pickett's debut, the midpoint of camp and more
football

The Weekend Recap: Pickett's debut, the midpoint of camp and more

Chris Peak • Panther-lair
@pantherlair

The Pitt football team is halfway through training camp, so we've got a lot to discuss on today's Weekend Recap. We're breaking down Kenny Pickett's debut, the state of the Panthers after two weeks of camp, a breakout player to watch and more.

The Weekend Recap is released every Monday morning on the Panther-Lair.com YouTube channel. Subscribe to Panther-Lair.com on YouTube to never miss a Weekend Recap, Wednesday night live stream or any of our other exclusive Pitt video content.

