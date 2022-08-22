The Weekend Recap: Is it time to name a starting QB?

It's the start of a new week, and on today's Weekend Recap, we've got everything you need to know to get ready for Pitt football this week. Is it time for Pat Narduzzi to name a starting quarterback? What are we watching for in the final week of training camp? Plus, Pitt gets some respect nationally and we've got a special announcement on a new addition to our coverage of Pitt athletics.

