The Weekend Recap: Another big camp, a QB to watch and a hoops splash

There weren't any commitments this past weekend, but that doesn't mean things were quiet on the Pitt front. The football coaches brought more than 700 players to the South Side for prospect camps on Saturday and Sunday, and later this week, they'll have a top quarterback prospect visiting. And on the hoops side, Jeff Capel could be on the verge of making a big score for the 2022-23 roster. All that and more in the latest Weekend Recap.