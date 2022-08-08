The Weekend Recap: A new commit, Week Two of camp and a lot more
One week of training camp is in the books, and on today's Weekend Recap we're talking about what we saw from Pitt in the first week of camp. Plus: the Panthers got a new commitment, we've got new info on five-star WR Hykeem Williams and we're taking a look at the week ahead as Pitt continues training camp 2022.
The Weekend Recap is released every Monday morning on the Panther-Lair.com YouTube channel.