Pitt’s 2023 season starts today at 3:30 pm when the Panthers host Wofford at Acrisure Stadium. But while Pitt is tangling with an FCS foe, the Panthers’ other 11 opponents will have Week 1 action, too.

Here’s what to watch for this weekend.

Note: Wake Forest opened its season Thursday night with a 37-17 win over Elon at home, and Louisville got things started Friday night with a 39-34 win at Georgia Tech.

Noon

Boston College vs. Northern Illinois

ACC Network

Things seem to be getting bleak in Chestnut Hill for former Pitt assistant Jeff Hafley, who has won 15 games in three years at Boston College, including a 3-9 record last year. The Eagles lost to UConn last October, and they really can’t afford a home loss against a MAC team to open this season.

3:30 pm

13 Notre Dame vs. Tennessee State

NBC

Notre Dame had little trouble with Navy in Ireland last week, and it seems unlikely that the Irish will have any issues with Tennessee State in America this week. Sam Hartman will see a familiar foe next week when Notre Dame goes to N.C. State, but the challenges for this Irish team will have to wait until then.

Cincinnati vs. Eastern Kentucky

Big 12 Network/ESPN+

Cincinnati hasn’t lost a season opener since falling to Purdue at home in September 2001, and while Eastern Kentucky boasts one of the best quarterbacks and one of the best passing attacks in the FCS ranks, former Louisville coach Scott Satterfield’s debut with the Bearcats should go down as a win.

4:00 pm

Syracuse vs. Colgate

ACCNX/ESPN+

Is Colgate a rival for Syracuse? Kind of. The Orange and the Raiders have an even 31-31-5 all-time record against each other in a series that dates back to 1891. Of course, Colgate hasn’t beaten Syracuse since 1950 and the Orange have won 16 games in a row against the Raiders, so Garrett Shrader and company should be able to take care of business.

7:30 pm

21 North Carolina vs. South Carolina (Charlotte)

ABC

UNC will face South Carolina for neutral-site game in Charlotte tonight. This will be the 60th game between the two schools and the fifth to be played in Charlotte; each of the last three games in the series have been played there, and while UNC leads the overall series 35-20-4, South Carolina has one eight of the last 11, including two of three games played in Charlotte.

West Virginia at 7 Penn State

NBC

In a battle of schools that harbor a lot of dislike for - and from - Pitt, WVU and PSU will meet for the 50th time on Saturday night. The two teams haven’t met since 1992 and WVU hasn’t beaten PSU since 1988. And while the Nittany Lions don’t like to leave home often, seven of the last nine games in the series have been played in Morgantown. PSU will go to WVU next year.

8:00 pm

Virginia Tech vs. Old Dominion

ACC Network

Do the Hokies have revenge on their mind? Possibly, after falling to Old Dominion in Norfolk to open the 2022 season one year ago today. VT and ODU have an even 2-2 all-time series record, so yeah, there’s a lot at stake here.

Sunday 7:30 pm

8 Florida State vs 5 LSU (Orlando, Fla.)

ABC

The premier matchup of the opening weekend of college football pits two top-10 teams in a rematch of last year’s great opener. Both teams are entering the season with high aspirations, fueled by dynamic quarterbacks, talented skill players and strong defenses. For Florida State, Sunday night is a chance to make its first statement about belonging in the top 10, while LSU will be looking to start building its case for a playoff spot with a quality win in a neutral site.

Monday 8:00 pm

Duke vs. 9 Clemson

ESPN

The weekend closes out with an ACC game, as the nation will be treated to top-10 Clemson against one of the conference’s upstarts in Duke. This is a pretty interesting Week 1 ACC matchup, for a lot of reasons. The Blue Devils impressed last season under first-year head coach Mike Elko. Meanwhile, Dabo Swinney’s group will have something to prove with a new starting quarterback in sophomore Cade Klubnik.