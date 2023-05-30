As June approaches, we're taking a look at the latest projected Scholarship Board for the 2023 season.

CLICK HERE FOR THE UPDATED 2023 SCHOLARSHIP BOARD

With 82 scholarships accounted for, Pitt has three open spots on the 85-man roster for the 2023 season. One of those open scholarships will likely go to either Jeff Yurk or Caleb Junko - whichever player wins the starting punter job.

That would leave two scholarships for the staff to work with. Pat Narduzzi and company are still keeping an eye on the transfer portal for another possible addition or two, and there’s always the option of putting another walk-on on scholarship. Wide receiver Jake McConnachie and linebacker Nick Lapi both had somewhat prominent roles in spring camp and could be candidates for such a scholarship.

Position-wise, some spots have more needs than other. The coaches addressed numbers deficiencies at running back and receiver by adding six freshmen and two transfers at those positions this offseason. But tight end continues to be an issue - Pitt has not signed a high school tight end prospect in the last two classes.

The coaches have restocked the offensive line over the last two years with five recruits and one young transfer; adding in the 2021 class, which has now added four players to the offensive line, Pitt will enter this season with 10 linemen who have freshman, redshirt freshman or redshirt sophomore eligibility.

The defensive line is a bit top-heavy with seven seniors - three ends and four tackles - and eight underclassmen. Five of those eight are ends, which is solid depth; the other three are tackles, which speaks the need for a sizable class of defensive tackles this year.

The class of 2023 went a long way in restocking the linebackers with three additions, but more numbers are needed given the top-heavy nature of that position (five juniors and seniors; four freshmen and redshirt freshmen).

One other thing to note is that Pitt is projected to have 24 seniors on the roster in 2023. 11 of those 24 will be super seniors, meaning they have no eligibility remaining. The other 13 are true seniors or redshirt seniors and will have the option to return in 2024 as super seniors.

Here are the 13 seniors/redshirt seniors who could come back for another season:

RB Daniel Carter

WR Bub Means

TE Karter Johnson

OL Jason Collier

OL Matt Goncalves

OL Ryan Jacoby

DE Bam Brima

DE Dayon Hayes

DE Nate Temple

DT DeAndre Jules

LB Brandon George

LB Bangally Kamara

CB M.J. Devonshire

The decisions those 13 players make will impact the amount of available scholarships for the 2024 recruiting class.

