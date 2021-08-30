The updated 2021 Scholarship Board

The first week of the regular season has arrived, and with a couple of moves in the last two weeks, here’s the updated Scholarship Board for the 2021 season.

The first move came two weeks ago when Ohio State offensive lineman Ryan Jacoby transferred to Pitt, joining the Panthers as a redshirt sophomore who brings the scholarship offensive line roster to 15 for the season.

Then, at the end of training camp, Pat Narduzzi announced that redshirt junior defensive end Chris Maloney would go on scholarship for the year.

Maloney joined Pitt as a walk-on in 2018 and appeared in four games - one in 2019, three last season - and while he has not recorded any stats in those appearances, defensive line coach Charlie Partridge has said several times since 2018 that Maloney would be a contributor at Pitt.

With Jacoby and Maloney on the board, Pitt now a full scholarship roster, although in 2021 that actually means two different numbers.

The first number is 85: Pitt has a full complement of 85 scholarship players, which is the maximum allowed by the NCAA.

However, the Panthers have 12 additional “super seniors” - players who finished their eligibility last season but elected to return after the NCAA decided that anyone on a roster in 2020 could have an extra year of eligibility.

For Pitt, that list is made up of quarterback Kenny Pickett, running back A.J. Davis, receivers Taysir Mack and Tre Tipton, tight ends Lucas Krull and Jake Zilinskas, offensive lineman Keldrick Wilson, defensive tackle Keyshon Camp, linebackers Phil Campbell, John Petrishen and Chase Pine and long-snapper Cal Adomitis.

Super seniors do not count against the 85-man scholarship limit; however, transfer super seniors do count as part of the 85, which applies to receiver Melquise Stovall, who transferred from Hawaii to use his extra year of eligibility at Pitt.

Making the numbers work in future years when super seniors will count against the 85 is a headache the Pitt coaches will deal with later. For now, they have a full roster as the 2021 season is set to start.