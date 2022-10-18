Pitt released its latest two-deep on Monday, giving an idea of what the Panthers look like coming out of the off week. But there were several items on the depth chart that need to be updated, and here's a look at how the players were listed and where they should be listed.

- That was the official two-deep Pitt released on Monday, but the reality of the situation looks quite a bit different.

- Starting with the most recent news, sophomore receiver Jaden Bradley is no longer on the team. He functioned as Pitt’s No. 4 receiver this season; now that role will fall to another player, but who that player will be is yet to be determined. Jaylon Barden has seen just two targets this season, but he could stand to get an uptick in playing time and opportunity.

- On the offensive line, super senior Carter Warren is listed as the starting left tackle, but Pat Narduzzi announced on Monday that he will be out for the rest of the season after suffering an injury in the Rhode Island game.

- Warren didn’t play in the two games leading into the off week; redshirt sophomore Branson Taylor started in his place at left tackle, although redshirt junior Matt Goncalves also saw snaps at that spot in addition to his starting assignment at right tackle.

- If Warren is removed from the two-deep, Taylor gets installed as the starter at left tackle and freshman Ryan Baer would go in as the backup.

- Another adjustment is probably in order at center, where Owen Drexel is listed as the starter despite not playing since the Week Two loss to Tennessee. Jake Kradel has started the last four games at center and is likely to hold onto that spot for a little longer.

- With that move in mind, Blake Zubovic has stepped into the starting lineup in place of Kradel at right guard.