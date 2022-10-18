The two-deep: Pitt's depth chart coming out of the off week
Pitt released its latest two-deep on Monday, giving an idea of what the Panthers look like coming out of the off week. But there were several items on the depth chart that need to be updated, and here's a look at how the players were listed and where they should be listed.
|Pos.
|Player
|Player
|Player
|
QB
|
Kedon Slovis
|
Nick Patti
|
Nate Yarnell
|
RB
|
Israel Abanikanda
|
Rodney Hammond OR
|
Vincent Davis OR C'Bo Flemister
|
WR
|
Konata Mumpfield
|
Jaylon Barden
|
WR
|
Jared Wayne
|
Jaden Bradley
|
WR
|
Bub Means
|
Myles Alston
|
TE
|
Gavin Bartholomew
|
Karter Johnson OR
|
Kyi Wright
|
LT
|
Carter Warren
|
Branson Taylor
|
LG
|
Marcus Minor
|
Ryan Jacoby
|
C
|
Owen Drexel
|
Terrence Moore
|
RG
|
Jake Kradel
|
Blake Zubovic
|
RT
|
Matt Goncalves OR
|
Gabe Houy
|
Jason Collier
- That was the official two-deep Pitt released on Monday, but the reality of the situation looks quite a bit different.
- Starting with the most recent news, sophomore receiver Jaden Bradley is no longer on the team. He functioned as Pitt’s No. 4 receiver this season; now that role will fall to another player, but who that player will be is yet to be determined. Jaylon Barden has seen just two targets this season, but he could stand to get an uptick in playing time and opportunity.
- On the offensive line, super senior Carter Warren is listed as the starting left tackle, but Pat Narduzzi announced on Monday that he will be out for the rest of the season after suffering an injury in the Rhode Island game.
- Warren didn’t play in the two games leading into the off week; redshirt sophomore Branson Taylor started in his place at left tackle, although redshirt junior Matt Goncalves also saw snaps at that spot in addition to his starting assignment at right tackle.
- If Warren is removed from the two-deep, Taylor gets installed as the starter at left tackle and freshman Ryan Baer would go in as the backup.
- Another adjustment is probably in order at center, where Owen Drexel is listed as the starter despite not playing since the Week Two loss to Tennessee. Jake Kradel has started the last four games at center and is likely to hold onto that spot for a little longer.
- With that move in mind, Blake Zubovic has stepped into the starting lineup in place of Kradel at right guard.
|Pos.
|Player
|Player
|Player
|
DE
|
Habakkuk Baldonado
|
Dayon Hayes
|
DT
|
Devin Danielson OR
|
David Green
|
Deandre Jules
|
DT
|
Calijah Kancey
|
Tyler Bentley
|
DE
|
Deslin Alexandre OR
|
John Morgan
|
Star
|
Bangally Kamara
|
Tylar Wiltz
|
MLB
|
SirVocea Dennis
|
Brandon George
|
Money
|
Shayne Simon
|
Solomon DeShields
|
CB
|
Marquis Williams
|
Noah Biglow
|
CB
|
M.J. Devonshire
|
A.J. Woods
|
Ryland Gandy
|
FS
|
Erick Hallett
|
P.J. O'Brien
|
SS
|
Brandon Hill
|
Judson Tallandier OR
|
Javon McIntyre
- The defensive two-deep more or less reflected what has been seen in recent weeks, with a few exceptions.
- For starters, the coaches continue to list junior Dayon Hayes on the depth chart at defensive end, despite Hayes not playing since the Week Two loss to Tennessee due to injury. Redshirt junior Bam Brima has functioned as the fourth end behind Habakkuk Baldonado, Deslin Alexandre and John Morgan since the Hayes injury.
- At linebacker, reserve middle linebacker Brandon George has not played in the last two games. That became an issue against Virginia Tech when SirVocea Dennis had to miss the second half due to injury, which led to Shayne Simon moving inside from Money linebacker to take over in the middle. Narduzzi said Monday Simon could potentially continue playing in the middle, giving Dennis opportunities on the outside.
|Pos.
|Player
|Player
|Player
|
PK
|
Ben Sauls
|
Sam Scarton
|
P
|
Sam Vander Haar
|
Cam Guess
|
H
|
Cam Guess
|
Sam Vander Haar
|
LS
|
Byron Floyd
|
James Fineran
|
KR
|
Israel Abanikanda
|
Vincent Davis
|
PR
|
Konata Mumpfield OR
|
M.J. Devonshire
|
Jaylon Barden
|
KO
|
Ben Sauls
|
Sam Scarton