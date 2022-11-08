News More News
The two-deep: Pitt goes with a three-punter look

Chris Peak • Panther-lair
Publisher
@pantherlair

Pitt has one of the most unconventional depth charts in the country this week. Here's a look at the changes the staff made on offense, defense and special teams.

Offense
Pos. Player Player Player

QB

Kedon Slovis

Nick Patti

Nate Yarnell

RB

Israel Abanikanda

Rodney Hammond OR

Vincent Davis OR C'Bo Flemister

TE

Gavin Bartholomew

Karter Johnson OR

Kyi Wright

WR

Konata Mumpfield

Jaylon Barden

WR

Jared Wayne

Gavin Thomson

WR

Bub Means

Myles Alston

LT

Matt Goncalves

Branson Taylor

LG

Marcus Minor

Ryan Jacoby

C

Jake Kradel

Terrence Moore

RG

Blake Zubovic

Jason Collier

RT

Gabe Houy

Ryan Baer

There was really only one change made on the offensive two-deep, and it happened on the offensive line, where the coaches listed Matt Goncalves as the starting left tackle and Gabe Houy as the starting right tackle.

That was a change from the last few weeks, when Goncalves and Houy were listed as “OR” starters at right tackle and Branson Taylor was listed as the starting left tackle. Despite that listing, Goncalves started the last three games at left tackle and figures to continue in that role going forward.

Taylor is now listed as Goncalves’ backup at left tackle, while freshman Ryan Baer, who was the backup left tackle previously, is now listed as the backup right tackle.

Defense
Pos. Player Player Player

DE

Habakkuk Baldonado

Chris Maloney

DT

Devin Danielson OR

David Green

Deandre Jules

DT

Calijah Kancey

Tyler Bentley

DE

Deslin Alexandre OR

John Morgan

Star

Bangally Kamara OR

Tylar Wiltz

MLB

SirVocea Dennis

Brandon George

Money

Shayne Simon

Solomon DeShields

CB

M.J. Devonshire

A.J. Woods

Ryland Gandy

CB

Marquis Williams

Noah Biglow

FS

Erick Hallett

P.J. O'Brien

SS

Brandon Hill

Judson Tallandier OR

Javon McIntyre

On defense, the only change the coaches made was to remove junior Dayon Hayes. Hayes was arrested on misdemeanor assault charges late Sunday. Pat Narduzzi said Monday that Hayes would be subject to internal discipline pending the outcome of his legal situation, but it is unknown if he will play this weekend at Virginia.

Special teams
Pos. Player Player Player

PK

Ben Sauls

Sam Scarton

P

Cam Guess OR

Sam Vander Haar OR

Caleb Junko

H

Cam Guess

Sam Vander Haar

LS

Byron Floyd

James Fineran

KR

Israel Abanikanda

Vincent Davis

PR

Konata Mumpfield OR

M.J. Devonshire

Jaylon Barden

KO

Ben Sauls

Sam Scarton

Perhaps the most interesting development on the two-deep this week was at punter, where Pitt has made the unprecedented move of listing three players as “OR” starters. That list includes redshirt sophomore Cam Guess, freshman Sam Vander Haar and redshirt freshman Caleb Junko. All three punted in Saturday’s win over Syracuse, with Vander Haar punting first and last - the last being a perfectly-placed kick late in the fourth quarter that was downed at the Syracuse 1.

"Sam came in, did a nice job on that last sky punt," Narduzzi said Monday. "Not where we want it to be as far as the direction, but did a nice job putting one at the 1. We'd like the other one to be inside the 10. That's his role right now. We'll see how those other guys do with that this week. We'll see.

"Then when you look at Cam and you look at Junko, both of them have legs. We're going to find out what they do this week, so it's an 'OR' right now. Maybe Sam Vander Haar goes out there and kills it this week, but it's an 'OR,' and there's a battle going on there, as I think we all see."

Narduzzi added that he and the coaching staff believe they will have an idea of who their punter for 2023 is by the end of this season.

