Pitt's official two-deep for the week features several changes, from the starting quarterback to injury-related moves on each side of the ball. Here's a look at the depth chart and other personnel notes.

- The coaches made two notable changes on the offensive two-deep. To start, they moved Nate Yarnell into the No. 1 spot at quarterback after he started the win over Boston College last Thursday.

- The staff also removed Gavin Bartholomew from the two-deep. Bartholomew was injured in the loss to Syracuse at Yankee Stadium and did not dress for the Boston College game; Pat Narduzzi announced on Monday that Bartholomew is out for what remains of the rest of the season.

- With Bartholomew out, Karter Johnson played a career-high 50 snaps, according to Pro Football Focus, while Malcolm Epps played a season-high 30 - the most he has seen in a single game since 2021.

- Pitt used its ninth different starting offensive line combination of the season in the win over Boston College, going with Branson Taylor at left tackle, Blake Zubovic at left guard, Terrence Moore at center, Jake Kradel at right guard and Ryan Baer at right tackle.

- Freshman BJ Williams rotated in at right guard on the final drive of the first half. In the second half, the coaches flipped Zubovic to right guard and Kradel to left guard to open the third quarter, rotated Williams in at right guard later in the quarter and then went with Zubovic (left) and Kradel (right) for the rest of the game.

- Through 11 games, here are the starters Pitt has used on the offensive line:

Branson Taylor - 10 starts (3 at right tackle, 7 at left tackle)

Terrence Moore - 8 starts (all at center)

Ryan Baer - 8 starts (7 at right tackle, 1 at left tackle)

Jake Kradel - 7 starts (3 at center, 3 at left guard, 1 at right guard)

Jason Collier - 7 starts (4 at right guard, 3 at left guard)

Blake Zubovic - 6 starts (5 at left guard, 1 at right guard)

BJ Williams - 5 starts (all at right guard)

Matt Goncalves - 3 starts (all at left tackle)

Terrence Enos - 1 start (right tackle)

- Not one offensive lineman has started every game for the Panthers this season. And of the eight linemen who have started multiple games, Moore, Williams and Goncalves are the only ones to make all of their starts at the same position.